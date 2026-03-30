Top Crunch Fitness Franchisee Heads West: Arizona Expansion Signals Aggressive Growth Strategy

PHOENIX, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CR Fitness Holdings, the largest and fastest-growing franchise group within Crunch Fitness, is officially expanding into Arizona through its subsidiary, Southwest Fitness Holdings LLC. Now serving more than one million members, the group's expansion into Arizona is part of a bold, long-term growth strategy.

Crunch Fitness expands to Arizona via Southwest Fitness Holdings LLC.

The market entry begins with three premier locations in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Crunch Arcadia, a 36,500-square-foot fitness destination opening at 4533 E. Thomas Road, will transform the former Conn's HomePlus space into a state-of-the-art training facility. Joining it is Crunch Ahwatukee, a 45,000-square-foot club located at 5021 E. Ray Road, further solidifying CR Fitness Holdings' commitment to delivering high-value, premium fitness experiences across the Phoenix market. Also joining the lineup is Crunch Mesa Grand, a 32,930-square-foot club located at 1655 S Stapley Drive in Mesa, taking over a former Conn's HomePlus space and expanding the brand's footprint in the East Valley. The Franchisee is looking to open at least 5 locations in the Arizona market this year with plans to expand rapidly in the market.

These three new club openings via Southwest Fitness Holdings LLC mark CR Fitness' long-term commitment to establishing market leadership in Arizona. By delivering high-value fitness experiences at scale, along with a proven growth model and operational excellence across multiple states, CR Fitness and its Southwest entity are positioned to rapidly expand and compete at the highest level in one of the country's most competitive fitness markets.

"Arizona is a key growth market for us, and we're entering with clear intent," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness & Southwest Fitness Holdings LLC. "We're not just opening clubs, we're building a dominant regional footprint by bringing the full Crunch experience to Phoenix-area communities that are ready for something big."

Arizona locations will feature best-in-class strength and cardio equipment, dedicated group fitness studios like Cycle and Hot Studios, the HIITZone™, HydroMassage® beds, dry saunas, spacious locker rooms with showers, infrared saunas, glutes and ab studios and more. Members will also have access to nationally certified personal trainers delivering unmatched variety, value, and results.

Prospective members can visit www.CrunchArcadia.com, www.CrunchAhwatukee.com or www.CrunchMesaGrand.com to reserve exclusive founding rates starting at just $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees and savings of up to $60 annually on select membership options. During the upcoming One-Day-Only Cyber Sales, the first 500 founding members will receive special perks, including a complimentary t-shirt, discounts on personal and small group training, and additional exclusive offers.

With Arizona as its newest frontier, CR Fitness Holdings is poised to redefine the state's fitness landscape, one multi-million-dollar club at a time.

This expansion will also bring significant job creation to the Arizona market. Each location is expected to generate dozens of employment opportunities across management, fitness, personal training, group fitness instruction, and member services. CR Fitness Holdings is committed to hiring locally and investing in team development, creating career pathways within one of the fastest-growing franchise groups in the fitness industry. Those interested in joining the team can view current openings at https://crnch.co/jobs.

CR Fitness Holdings, along with its subsidiary, Southwest Fitness Holdings LLC, operates 95 Crunch Fitness locations across five states. CR Fitness manages locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee, while Southwest Fitness now oversees Texas and their expansion into Arizona. Backed by more than 150 years of combined industry experience, the leadership team - Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson - has built CR Fitness into a growth-driven organization known for disciplined expansion, strong unit performance, and community impact.

About CR Fitness Holdings and Southwest Fitness Holdings LLC

CR Fitness Holdings, is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness and includes subsidiary Southwest Fitness Holdings LLC. CR Fitness currently serves over one million members, and is led by a management team with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. Backed by major investment firms North Castle Partners and Sixth Street, CR Fitness is on track to operate 110 locations nationwide by 2026 including five in Arizona by their subsidiary Southwest Fitness Holdings. The company's expansion across the U.S. reflects its commitment to providing accessible fitness experiences that combine high-quality equipment, a fun atmosphere, and exceptional value.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves three million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Spain, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

Media Contact:

Rich Merrill

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SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.