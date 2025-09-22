Top Crunch Fitness Franchisee Opens 87th Location with State-of-the-Art Facility in Hallandale Beach, FL

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CR Fitness Holdings, the nation's leading and fastest-growing franchisee of Crunch Fitness, is excited to announce the upcoming grand opening of Crunch Hallandale Beach—its 87th club and 60th in Florida. Located at 1761 E Hallandale Beach Blvd (previously Big Lots), soft opening will be on September 25th, with grand opening September 27th. This brand-new 31,000 square foot fitness center represents a $5 million-dollar investment and brings Crunch's world-class fitness experience to the Hallandale Beach community for the very first time.

Crunch Hallandale will redefine what a fitness destination can be, blending cutting-edge equipment with an atmosphere that's as motivating as it is fun. As a modern Crunch 3.0 location, the facility will provide an upscale fitness experience focused on premium amenities and exceptional service. Members will enjoy top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment, Olympic squat racks, a group fitness studio, infrared sauna, hot studio for yoga and Pilates, Ride cycle studio, boxing classes, dry saunas, HydroMassage®, tanning, and the innovative HIITZone™ with turf. Spacious, modern locker rooms round out the experience, ensuring comfort and convenience for every member.

A "Sip-Sip Hooray" sneak peek event will occur on Tuesday, September 23rd from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., featuring a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Guests are invited to tour the gym, meet the team, and enjoy early founding member offers. The club will officially open for workouts with a soft opening on Thursday, September 25th at 5:00 a.m., giving members the first opportunity to explore the new state-of-the-art facility. Grand opening festivities will take place on Saturday, September 27th from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., including: Group fitness class demos, personal training specials, giveaways and door prizes from local vendors, Celsius energy drink samples and more - with fun for the whole family!

"We're thrilled to expand our South Florida footprint with the opening of Crunch Hallandale Beach," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "This new 3.0 location delivers premium amenities, the latest equipment, and a welcoming environment where the community can come together and have fun while reaching their fitness goals."

CR Fitness Holdings is on track to operate 100 locations nationwide by 2026. With more than 150 years of combined industry experience, the leadership team—Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Jeff Dotson, and Tony Scrimale—currently operates 87 locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee, with plans to expand into Arizona.

For more information about Crunch Hallandale Beach and its special "Grand Opening" offer to Join for $1 plus 1st month free, visit CrunchHallandale.com.

About CR Fitness Holdings, LLC

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. The company's expansion across the U.S. reflects its commitment to providing accessible fitness experiences that combine high-quality equipment, a fun atmosphere, and exceptional value.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of "No Judgments." Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising in different ways, all in one place. Today, Crunch is renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for its diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over three million members with more than 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Spain, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

Media Contact:

Rich Merrill

SVP, Marketing – CR Fitness

[email protected]

SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.