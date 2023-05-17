Top Female Motivational Speaker Gaby Natale Delivered Commencement Keynote for 7,500 Graduates

TAMPA, Fla., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple Emmy Award-winning journalist, leadership speaker and bestselling author Gaby Natale delivered a rousing keynote address in Tampa, Florida during UMA's commencement ceremony. Natale's empowering message instilled students launching a new career to focus on the opportunity to break barriers and redefine what is possible.

Top Female Motivational Speaker Gaby Natale Delivers her Keynote for an Audience of 7,500 in Florida

"It was an incredible honor to be selected as UMA's Commencement Speaker and address the graduates and their families on this momentous occasion. As journalist, author and speaker, I have seen firsthand the transformative power of education and the impact it can have on individuals and communities. I am convinced that every time we choose to break barriers and PIONEER, we move the world forward.", explained Natale.

UMA's commencement ceremony was hosted at a packed Yuengling Center in Tampa. The stadium ceremony was live streamed to enable UMA graduates, their friends and family members across the nation to join the celebration.

"We are so proud of all our graduates," said UMA President Thomas Rametta. "Higher education is never easy. Most work full-time to support their families while they attend school with the goal of a promising career in healthcare. It is with a great sense of joy and pride that we celebrate their achievements."

Ultimate Medical Academy is a nonprofit healthcare educational institution with a national presence. For over 29 years, UMA has offered allied healthcare education. With more than 80,000 alumni, UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools.

About Gaby Natale and AGANARmedia

Gaby Natale believes in breaking barriers. And she embodies what she preaches.

As the first Latina to win 3 Daytime EMMYs back-to-back (as host and executive producer of her own show), the first Hispanic author to be published by HarperCollins' Leadership division and one of the few foreign-born writers to narrate their audiobook in English, Gaby has had her own share of being "the first like her" in leadership spaces.

A sought-after thought leader and motivational speaker, Gaby has shared her inspirational message in Fortune 50 corporations, the United Nations and in her own TEDx talk encouraging underrepresented minorities to pioneer and be what they cannot (yet) see in the world.

Natale is among a few women in the entertainment industry who owns not only the rights to her content, but also a television studio. This unique situation has allowed her to combine her passion for media and her entrepreneurial spirit.

People magazine named Natale one of 2018's "25 Most Powerful Latinas", highlighting the inspirational story of how she went from a local TV show that started out of a carpet warehouse to becoming the only Latina in US history to win triple back-to-back Daytime EMMYs. Her popularity grew even further when her first book, "The Virtuous Circle" by HarperCollins, became an instant bestseller, topping Amazon's New Releases charts in 3 different categories (Business, Inspiration and Self-Help).

Natale is also the founder of AGANARmedia, a marketing company with a focus on Hispanic audiences that serves Fortune 500 companies such as Hilton Worldwide, Sprint, AT&T, eBay, Intuit and Amazon. In the digital world, she has a thriving fan base with over 52 million views on YouTube and 250K+ followers on Social Media.

In 2019, Natale launched Welcome All Beauty, her own hairpiece and extension line dedicated to women who need to be camera-ready on the go.

A tireless advocate of gender and diversity issues, Natale is a frequent collaborator with nonprofits such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign and Voto Latino.

Natale has been featured in Forbes, CNN, Buzzfeed, NBC News, Univision and Latino Leaders magazine. She is the recipient of NALIP's Digital Trailblazer Award and of a GLAAD Media Award nomination for her portrayal of Latino LGBTQ youth in media.

Natale holds a bachelor's in International Relations and a master's degree in Journalism from the University of San Andres and Columbia University. Prior to starting her career in television, Natale taught Communication and Journalism courses at the University of Texas.

