Top Government Officials, U.S. and Global Payroll Industry Experts to Present at PayrollOrg's Payroll Congress

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Top government officials and payroll industry leaders and professionals will convene to discuss the latest developments in payroll legislative and regulatory updates at PayrollOrg's 42nd Annual Payroll Congress. The event will be held May 7 – 10 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Keeping up with the ever-changing needs of employers can be a challenge, especially when it comes to paying employees accurately and in compliance both in the U.S. and internationally," said Dan Maddux, executive director of PayrollOrg. "Payroll Congress offers an invaluable opportunity for education, peer networking, and innovative solutions at the industry's largest payroll expo."

At Payroll Congress, attendees can attend an array of workshops, covering critical industry subjects like the latest technologies impact payroll such as AI and robotic process automation, benefits and compensation, global payroll, and more. Representatives from government agencies including the IRS, Social Security Administration, U.S. Department of Labor, and Office of Child Support Services will deliver valuable insights into the latest legislative and regulatory updates. In addition to government speakers, three Keynotes will be delivered by Shawn Kanungo, Lynda Gratton, and Kelly Swanson, CSP, CPAE.

PayrollOrg's 42nd Annual Payroll Congress will feature more than 100 specialized workshops, the world's largest payroll expo, and networking opportunities for the more than 1,800 professionals in attendance. Go to www.payrollcongress.com to learn more and to register.

PayrollOrg is the leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit PAYO online at www.payroll.org.

