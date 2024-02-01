Top Home Services Training Provider Announces BDR U+ Program to Help Contractors Retain Competitive Advantage

News provided by

Business Development Resources (BDR)

01 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

The latest offering from BDR, the training and business coaching authority, connects industry teams with resources for maximizing opportunities in their market

SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, announces the launch of BDR U+, a flexible training voucher program that allows businesses of all sizes to unlock their team's potential and maximize opportunities in their market.

Continue Reading
Business Development Resources (BDR) announces the launch of a flexible training voucher program that allows businesses of all sizes to unlock their team's potential and maximize opportunities in their market.
Business Development Resources (BDR) announces the launch of a flexible training voucher program that allows businesses of all sizes to unlock their team's potential and maximize opportunities in their market.

An extension of the BDR University program, which has provided training to thousands of contractors across North America over the last decade, BDR U+ is an annual voucher-based service that allows business owners and managers to tap into BDR's industry-leading knowledge base while locking in training for their team at the best rate possible.

"In a rapidly changing and evolving industry, staying ahead isn't a luxury," said Matt MacArthur, Sr. Vice President of Training and Marketing at BDR. "Every company has areas to focus on that will help them remain leaders in their market, from securing more jobs, improving efficiency, retaining team members, and consistently delivering high-quality service and products for your customers. With BDR U+, companies can leverage training to keep their teams informed and equipped to stay ahead of the competition, all while managing the investment costs of an ongoing training program."

Classes in the BDR U+ catalog feature training for the entire team, including owners and managers, dispatchers, technicians, home comfort specialists, customer care coordinators and more. The diversity and flexibility of BDR U+ courses allow team members to choose training sessions that best align with their schedules and the company's business needs.

BDR U+ is available in three packages to meet the needs of every business size and stage, from companies introducing their first training program to larger businesses enhancing a proven training system.

For more information about BDR U+, visit https://www.bdrco.com/bdr-university-plus/.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)
BDR (Business Development Resources), the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, was founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett. BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
[email protected]

SOURCE Business Development Resources (BDR)

Also from this source

BDR Announces New Program Helping Small Businesses Build the Foundation to Scale Their Company

BDR Announces New Program Helping Small Businesses Build the Foundation to Scale Their Company

Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, introduces its Emerging...
BDR's Trailblazer Sales Academy Empowers Territory Managers With Key Leadership and Sales Skills

BDR's Trailblazer Sales Academy Empowers Territory Managers With Key Leadership and Sales Skills

Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, announces its 2024...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.