Top luxury ranch team offers exceptional views of an exceptional Texas river -- waxed about by poets, writers and singers -- and an entire ranch to go with them

News provided by

Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

25 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

DALLAS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burgher-Ray Ranch Group, the top-producing ranch team at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty and led by ranch experts David Burgher and Harlan Ray, is thrilled to bring to market the stunning Brazos River Ranch in Palo Pinto, Texas, a glorious property along a waterway of history, beauty and majesty. The opportunities to own land on the river, especially in Palo Pinto County, are increasingly rare — and the views of the mighty Brazos from this ranch are, without a doubt, some of the most exceptional ever. 

Continue Reading
Along one of the world’s most famous rivers, the exceptional Brazos River Ranch in Palo Pinto, Texas, is represented by the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for $7,999,000.
Along one of the world’s most famous rivers, the exceptional Brazos River Ranch in Palo Pinto, Texas, is represented by the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for $7,999,000.

The 744+/- acre ranch is just south of the town of Palo Pinto and just a few miles north of Interstate 20, with access and frontage along scenic Highway 4 that make the ranch extremely easy to get to from multiple locations. Sited on the western side of the river, the ranch offers a mix of tree cover, high bluffs, excellent river access and grazing pastures. And then there are the vistas: diverse views of fertile bottomland; high and rocky river bluffs; sandy banks; and lush plateaus, the latter on the hilltops of the Palo Pinto Mountains.

The ranch features native vegetation for grazing and wildlife and a variety of tree species, including post oak, live oak, mesquite and juniper. The mighty Brazos River is the main water feature here and is easily accessible from the property via a well-built road coming from the high bluffs all the way down to the river. Water is provided to the ranch improvements through a water-collection system and there are stock tanks in several locations for watering livestock.

The ranch is fenced, with several pastures for rotating livestock and grazing cattle. Improvements include a fully enclosed barn (with sleeping quarters, full bath and porch) and an arena with catch pens and roping chutes. Adjacent to the arena is a pen for working cattle and livestock.

The Brazos River Ranch is especially well suited for recreational pursuits, including biking, hiking, rock climbing, fishing and hunting (think deer, turkey and dove). It is a place to enjoy fully — watching the world come to life as the sun rises over one of the most famous rivers in the world. Said the great writer John Graves about the Brazos: "You are not in a hurry there; you learned long since not to be."

Brazos River Ranch is offered for $7,999,000. For more information, contact the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group: 214-353-6601; burgherray.com; briggsfreeman.com.

LINK TO VIDEO

https://vimeo.com/838729893

SOURCE Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Also from this source

Choose your adventure: Exceptionally beautiful ranch on famous Texas lake (with Instagram sunrises) can be a second-home community, posh resort or private retreat

In Texas' new tech hub near Dallas, a sprawling French manor with theater, gym, elevator, wine cellar, billiards room, boutique closets and room for horses and Harley-Davidsons

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.