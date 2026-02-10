Top luxury team in Fort Worth achieves historic milestone -- the record-breaking private sale of an important estate in Westover Hills, 2025's highest residential transaction there

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Megan Green and Raleigh Green of The Raleigh Green Real Estate Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty are pleased to announce the most significant residential luxury real estate sale in Fort Worth in 2025.

Real estate advisors Megan Green and Raleigh Green of the Fort Worth office of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty sold the costliest estate in Fort Worth in 2025, in the enclave of Westover Hills. The transaction was strictly confidential and off-market, requiring more than two months of orchestration by the Greens, including specialized inspections, discreet negotiations and more.

In a strictly confidential, off-market luxury real estate transaction, the Fort Worth–based Greens represented the new owner of one of the most important luxury estates in Fort Worth, in the exclusive Westover Hills enclave. Honoring a nondisclosure agreement, the address and price cannot be revealed, though the team has been authorized to confirm the sale's record-setting status.

The private sale involved many components orchestrated by the Greens, including more than 60 days of due diligence and negotiation, specialized inspections, strategic planning with top-tier contractors and complete discretion for their client.

Trust and confidentiality are just part of the growing success of The Raleigh Green Real Estate Group. One of the foremost luxury real estate advisory teams in the Dallas-Fort Worth luxury housing market — with five-star reviews from every client — the team is dedicated to realizing optimal results, regardless of price point, by pursuing total excellence at every stage of the buying and selling journey. Innovation and hard work are the defining characteristics of the group's commitment to authentic relationships that inspire such fierce client loyalty.

Raleigh Green, the team lead, is a proven leader and top producer. Born and raised in Fort Worth, he represents and sells Fort Worth's finest luxury homes and estates. Megan Green is the expert advisor for the Dallas area, having lived there since she was a teen. Together, the Greens have unique connections across North Texas and beyond — and are increasingly known as the only real estate team for every need: residential to commercial, high-rise to ranch, intrastate to out-of-state.

The challenges of 2025 — interest rate fluctuations, rising inventory levels, industry changes — make the record-breaking Fort Worth sale especially notable for The Raleigh Green Real Estate Group. Backed by the 66-year legacy of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty in North Texas and the possibilities of the Sotheby's International Realty network around the world, the team provides the highest level of service, strategy, marketing, information and intuition to accomplish the real estate goals of its clients, whether they are buying, selling or investing.

