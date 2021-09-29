Top Luxury Travel Advisors To Reconnect At Global Travel Collection's 'Elevate' Virtual Event

"Elevate is an elite experience for our luxury travel advisors and esteemed industry colleagues to reconnect and learn from one another, especially as we continue to navigate through these extraordinary times," said Angie Licea, President, Global Travel Collection. "Luxury travel continues to evolve, and as we redefine what luxury means for today's affluent consumers, we have the opportunity to reimagine the future of travel in the premium space."

Global Travel Collection represents the largest and most sophisticated community of travel industry agents and agencies serving luxury leisure, VIP corporate and entertainment travel needs worldwide. Travel advisors from All Star Travel Group, Andrew Harper, Colletts Travel, In the Know Experiences, Protravel International, R. Crusoe & Son and Tzell Travel Group will all be part of the Elevate experience, along with advisors from ALTOUR, a sister company at Internova Travel Group. Together, these advisors comprise the largest selling force for luxury travel

Exhibitors at Elevate include some of the world's most prestigious travel brands who will be showcasing the latest products, innovations and offerings for discerning travelers. These include iconic five-star properties from Internova Travel Group's SELECT Hotels & Resorts program as well as major airline partners, who will be showcasing their premium products and speaking to their finest quality onboard offerings. This year's program's Platinum Elite Sponsors are American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Marriott International and United Airlines. Gold Elite Sponsors are Singapore Airlines and Greek National Tourism Organization.

"Our relationships with our valued suppliers are critical in the travel industry as they are the true pathway to success," continued Licea.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will also be a large focus during the multi-day event, and Martinique Lewis, Founder of the Black Travel Alliance, will be participating as a keynote speaker, sharing insights with travel advisors and fellow attendees.

Advisors interested in learning more about affiliation with Global Travel Collection can contact: [email protected].

About Global Travel Collection

Global Travel Collection (GTC), a division of Internova Travel Group, is the world's largest collection of international luxury travel agencies, including the well-established networks of Protravel International, Tzell Travel Group, and Colletts Travel, as well as Andrew Harper, In the Know Experiences, All Star Travel Group and R. Crusoe & Son. GTC advisors and agencies are industry leaders in providing premium travel services to leisure travelers, corporate executives and the entertainment industry. The combined global reach and leverage translates into value, recognition, and preferential treatment for its world travelers.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 62,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

