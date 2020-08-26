Top Manhattan Agents Caroline Guthrie, Kathryn Steinberg And Armin Allen Join Sotheby's International Realty

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce that top Manhattan agents Caroline Guthrie, Kathryn Steinberg and Armin Allen have joined the company's Upper East Side Manhattan Brokerage. Guthrie, Steinberg and Allen join Sotheby's International Realty from the former Edward Lee Cave Division at Brown Harris Stevens. Edward Lee Cave, Chief Auctioneer and former head of decorative arts at Sotheby's auction house, was a founding chairman of Sotheby's International Realty in 1976 with the notion that an auction company that sells art that hangs on walls could also sell the walls on which the art hangs.

"We are delighted to welcome Caroline, Kathyrn and Armin to Sotheby's International Realty," says Marissa Ghesquiere, Senior Vice President of Sales and Brokerage Manager of Sotheby's International Realty – Upper East Side Manhattan Brokerage. "Already experts in the Manhattan market, they wanted to provide their clients an international platform to market their properties. The power of the Sotheby's International Realty brand will accelerate each of their continued successes."

"I started my career with Edward Lee Cave, and spent twenty-five years working closely with him so joining Sotheby's International Realty completes the circle for me," notes Caroline Guthrie when elaborating on her move. "Sellers today want their properties to receive maximum exposure in every corner of the globe and no other real estate brokerage has the global reach that Sotheby's International Realty offers."

In addition to being one of Manhattan's most successful agents, Caroline Guthrie was formerly Executive Vice President, Managing Director of Sales for the Madison Avenue office of Brown Harris Stevens. She has achieved close to a billion dollars in sales volume over the course over her 30-year career and she has been honored with numerous awards.

Kathryn Steinberg joins Sotheby's International Realty with a specialization in substantial Manhattan properties, primarily Upper East Side prewar co-ops. With 25 years in the industry, she has achieved close to a billion dollars in sales volume. Steinberg's most notable deals include representing both buyer and seller of 740 Park Avenue, former home of John D. Rockefeller Jr., and 834 Fifth Avenue which sold after 10 days for more than $10M over asking.

"I am excited to continue growing my business with the unrivaled global network and power of Sotheby's International Realty," says Kathryn Steinberg on her move.

Armin Allen joins Sotheby's International Realty with more than 20 years of industry experience, achieving a sales volume of hundrends of millions of dollars. He has a vast knowledge of New York City's buildings and cooperative boards and specializes in the sale of properties on the Upper East Side. Allen was formerly director of the Fine Arts Division of Sotheby's where he was in charge of the European Works of Art and Ceramics departments.

As a member of the Sotheby's International Realty network, Guthrie, Steinberg and Allen will enjoy enhanced referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from the firm's global footprint of approximately 1,000 offices in 71 countries. Their listings will be marketed directly to the affluent clients of Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744, and worldwide via the Sotheby's International Realty marketing program and its exclusive partnerships with The New York Times , The Wall Street Journal and Financial Times , as well as on sothebysrealty.com, the world's most visited luxury real estate website.

