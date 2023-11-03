PHOENIX, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The grand opening of the highly anticipated state-of-the-art Ti Cold constructed Phoenix Cold Storage Facility, fully operated by Arcadia Cold Storage and Logistics, is here! Designed and built by Ti Cold (Melbourne, FL) the Phoenix facility is located in the city of El Mirage, between US Interstates 17 and 10 in the heart of the Southwest distribution market. The site will serve as a hub for the Southwest U.S. with access to key metropolitan markets in Southern California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Colorado. This marks the first of two Ti Cold built facilities that will be operated by Arcadia Cold, opening this year to support Arcadia's quickly growing national cold storage platform.

From Left to Right: Logan Stuller, Rob Adams, Josh Koester, Sean Ladow Top-of-the-line Large Scale Ti Cold Constructed Facility Opens in Phoenix

Arcadia Cold's facility represents one of the first large-scale third-party logistics (3PL) cold storage facilities in the Phoenix market.

The fully-racked, top of the line facility has five fully convertible rooms with the ability to handle frozen and chilled temperatures from -10 to 40 degrees F. It is also equipped with a 60' deep refrigerated dock and doors to manage distribution and handling services. Boasting nearly 300,000 square feet of space, the 40,500 pallet positions are situated in modern 50' clear height rooms and utilizes the ALTA EXPERT Industrial Freon Refrigeration System.

"Arcadia is once again excited to announce our newest location in the fast-growing Phoenix market," said Arcadia Cold CEO Chris Hughes. "The facility represents our westernmost site to date and will satisfy our customers' need for a well-designed and operated building to help manage their product storage and handling requirements. We look forward to bringing the unique Arcadia customer service experience to this critical market along with new, quality jobs to Phoenix and the surrounding area."

"The Phoenix Cold Storage facility was planned and built to be perfectly suited for regional food manufacturers, importers, exporters, retail and foodservice companies looking for a key node to handle their globally traded products," according to Sam Tippmann, President of Ti Cold. "We appreciate the trust Arcadia Cold has shown in us and we always feel great when we help an outstanding company accomplish such an ambitious goal."

About Arcadia Cold: Arcadia Cold specializes in providing third-party handling, storage, distribution, and value-added services to the food industry. We are on a mission to design and deploy modern facilities and provide innovative solutions through the practical application of technology, creating meaningful value for our customers while helping them meet their strategic objectives – establishing The New Age of cold chain. https://www.arcadiacold.com

ABOUT Ti Cold: Known as an award-winning, industrial cold storage builder and developer with decades of experience in designing and building state-of-the-art facilities across the United States, Ti Cold utilizes time-honed expertise and advanced technology solutions to create efficient buildings that scale with a business and are designed to maximize profitability through fully integrating operations and supply chain. Ti Cold provides a full suite of cold storage construction services, including master planning, and operations guidance. Ti Cold's consulting services help companies navigate the challenges associated with a rapidly changing industry. Offices Florida and Indiana.

Media Contact:

Rob Adams

260-424-2222

[email protected]

SOURCE Ti Cold