Top-producing Middle Tennessee Mortgage Pro Joins First Community Mortgage

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage (FCM) has named mortgage veteran Jason Kaplan as a Vice President based in FCM's Cool Springs office in Franklin. While the majority of his borrowers are in Middle Tennessee – primarily Williamson County and Davidson County – he can originate mortgages for consumers in the many markets in which FCM is licensed across the country.

Jason Kaplan - First Community Mortgage

"Jason is a highly experienced mortgage pro who blends his expertise and insight with the time necessary to learn the short- and long-term real estate and financial goals of his borrowers," says Dan Smith, President of First Community Mortgage. "In doing so he has created satisfied, loyal customers and business partners who appreciate his time, talents and service. We are excited to have him join our growing team."

With 20-plus years of experience in the mortgage banking business, Kaplan has helped many people achieve their dream of homeownership, whether they are refinancing an existing loan or purchasing a home for the first time. He has a strong financial background which allows him to analyze his client's needs and help choose a mortgage that is best for each individual. He was previously with FirstBank Mortgage (formerly Franklin Synergy).

"My goal is to make the mortgage process smooth and comfortable," Kaplan says. "I want to take the stress out financing and enable you to enjoy your new home. To keep things stress free, I make sure to set expectations and keep my word, whether it is about having paperwork in order, being on time, responding timely and meeting deadlines."

His work was recognized with a Nashville Mortgage Bankers Association (NMBA) Diamond Award in 2019. The Wake Forest University (B.S in Business) graduate has lived in the middle Tennessee area for 15 years. He and his wife live in the Westhaven community with their three children, a boy and two girls.

Also joining First Community Mortgage are Kaplan's colleagues Billy M. Harter and Johnny Smith, as well as the team members who support them across the many aspects of the loan processes.

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. It funded over $3.5 billion in home loans in 2020, and was recently ranked 5th among top mortgage lenders in Metro Nashville, based on 2019 volume. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700. www.FirstCommunityMortgage.com

Kaplan (NMLS #659311) can be reached at 615-939-1491 or [email protected] or via www.JasonKaplanMortgage.com.

