Top Rail Fence expands into Utah with customer-focused Wasatch Front location

SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Rail Fence, the on-time professionals in fence design, quality, installation, and service, announced today the opening of its first Utah branch with a location in the Wasatch Front corridor.

Top Rail Fence Wasatch Front owner Rudy Bennett plans to focus on customer service and reliable fencing installation to set the company apart from its competitors.

"Top Rail Fence allows us to tailor our services to meet the unique needs of each customer," said owner Rudy Bennett. "Fencing plays a crucial role in enhancing security and safety at your home and within your community. In addition, adding well-maintained fences improves a property's overall appearance, increases property values and provides privacy. Top Rail Fence has a direct economic impact on the community by providing employment opportunities, as well."

Bennett said he first became interested in owning a franchise after reading articles highlighting the importance of franchising as an option for local business ownership.

"It's not just McDonald's," he said of franchising. "There are a variety of franchising opportunities to fit every personality type. In doing my research, I discovered that Top Rail Fence was a match for my background and personal experiences."

He and his partner, Julia Shepherd, have three children and a fourth on the way. Bennett is originally from Rhode Island but has lived in Utah for the past 25 years, making the Wasatch Front area home for himself and his family.

Bennett has worked in the education, finance and management sectors and has had experience in the home service sector as a project manager in the solar industry.

"Communication is huge for me," he said. "I value feedback from customers and actively seek it out. This is the best way to constantly improve our services and ensure that we are delivering the best possible experience. I want to surprise and delight our customers."

Bennett comes from a large family and said he wants to extend his family-oriented background into his running of the business. He foresees his Top Rail Fence location becoming an integral part of the community.

"We have a close-knit and tight community feel here, and I want my Top Rail Fence location to become part of the fabric of this community," he said. "I want to take what I've learned throughout my professional career on how to establish and maintain strong relationships with our suppliers, contractors and customers and build a company that the community is proud of."

Top Rail Fence is a part of HomeFront Brands, a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that includes Top Rail Fence, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, The Designery, Window Hero Exterior Cleaning Services and Mozzie Dome.

To learn more about Top Rail Fence Wasatch Front, please visit https://toprailfence.com/locations/wasatch-front/.

About Top Rail Fence

Top Rail Fence got its start in 2014 in Greenville, South Carolina as Brookview Fencing, a veteran-owned and family-operated business. In 2022, the company joined the HomeFront Brands family of companies to serve more communities as Top Rail Fence. Since that time, Top Rail Fence has added locations throughout the United States and is continuing to expand. It strives to be at the top rail in customer responsiveness, quality design and materials, on-time delivery and installation, and in customer satisfaction. The company provides fencing solutions for residential, commercial and agricultural locations and offers wood, aluminum, vinyl, and chain link to provide the right fence to fit the customer's needs. For more information about Top Rail Fence, please visit https://toprailfence.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit HomeFrontBrands.com.

