Top Rail Fence expands its Tennessee footprint with a new location in Nashville

Brother and sister duo invest in the beauty, safety, and security of their community as they build a family legacy with their fencing business

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Rail Fence, the on-time professionals in fence design, quality, installation, and service, announced today that it has opened a new location in the Metropolitan Nashville area. The owners offer top-notch fencing and stylish designs for residential, commercial and agricultural properties.

Laura Wellon and Chip Wile are a brother-and-sister team who had long dreamed of owning a business together. After enlisting their spouses, Rob Wellon and Catherine Wile, they fulfilled that dream by opening Top Rail Fence Nashville this month.

Top Rail Fence Nashville owners Rob and Laura Wellon and Catherine and Chip Wile (left to right) will aim to provide Metro Nashville with secure fencing as they build a legacy for their families.

"Chip and I share a passion for entrepreneurship," Laura Wellon said. "In 2022, I started gathering some information about Top Rail Fence and told my brother I thought this would be a really great option for us. We have seven children between us, and our families are very close. We wanted to work together to build a legacy business for our families to enjoy."

Wellon got her start right out of college working for her father's financial services company and was savvy enough to purchase the business from him a few years ago. Top Rail Fence will be the third business she has owned and operated.

She also volunteers as a board member for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and has made Barron's Top 100 Women Financial Advisors and Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors lists.

Wile currently serves as senior vice president and chief track properties officer for NASCAR, overseeing operations across 13 motorsports facilities. He is a board member for the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Volusia/Flagler Counties. He has received numerous industry honors including making SportsBusiness Journal's "Forty Under 40" list in 2017.

Wellon and Wile say they are eager to bring value to the community as owners of Top Rail Fence Metro Nashville.

"Nashville is a fast-growing community, and it's not just a trend," Wellon said. "People move here because the city has a lot of economic advantages but end up staying because they enjoy the hospitality and all the events the city offers. It becomes home."

General Manager Drew McNeil agreed and said he hopes to incorporate a sense of community into the fabric of Top Rail Fence Nashville's business model.

"We want to provide the fencing that keeps people safe and looks nice on their property, but we'd also like to address needs in the community and give back where we can," he said.

The Nashville location is the third Top Rail Fence franchise to open in Tennessee, joining established locations in Knoxville and Johnson City. Top Rail Fence is part of the growing family of home services franchises within HomeFront Brands.

To learn more about Top Rail Fence Nashville, please visit https://toprailfence.com/locations/nashville/.

About Top Rail Fence

Top Rail Fence got its start in 2014 in Greenville, South Carolina as Brookview Fencing, a veteran-owned and family-operated business. In 2022, the company joined the HomeFront Brands family of companies to serve more communities as Top Rail Fence. Since that time, Top Rail Fence has added locations throughout the United States and is continuing to expand. It strives to be at the top rail in customer responsiveness, quality design and materials, on-time delivery and installation and customer satisfaction. The company provides fencing solutions for residential, commercial and agricultural locations and offers wood, aluminum, vinyl, and chain link to provide the right fence to fit the customer's needs. For more information about Top Rail Fence, please visit https://toprailfence.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

