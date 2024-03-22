Top Rail Fence introduces four Denver area locations at local home show

Top Rail Fence is the fastest-growing fencing franchise in the United States and these four locations will be the first franchises in the Centennial State

DENVER, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Rail Fence, the on-time professionals in fence design, quality, installation and service, will announce the opening of four Denver area locations at the Denver Home Show at the National Western Complex on March 22-24.

Top Rail Fence Front Range, owned by Tanner and Meagan Tom, will host a ribbon cutting at the home show with the Asian Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, March 23 at 3 p.m.

Top Rail Fence Front Range owners Meagan and Tanner Tom, left, and Top Rail Fence South Denver owner Chistopher Gragg, right, will introduce their new locations at the Denver Home Show on March 22-24.

"We've always wanted to run our own business but wanted something that aligned with our interests," said Meagan Tom. "Eventually Tanner was looking for a career change, and we felt that the support a franchising organization like HomeFront Brands and Top Rail Fence provided offered that change."

The couple also wants to make a difference in their Denver area community by providing a service that allows homeowners to feel safe and protected while improving their yard's aesthetics.

"I envision we will be a positive influence in the Denver area, not just at our Top Rail Fence location, but anywhere we go," Tanner Tom said. "I want to provide the community with a great product and service while giving back to our community."

Top Rail Fence South Denver owner Christopher Gragg will also use the conference to celebrate the grand opening of his location, and he hopes to create a legacy business.

"Top Rail Fence has provided me with the opportunity to own a business that aligns with both my personal values and business goals," said Gragg, who has a background in managing internet sales for a major homebuilder. "In the time I've spent in the home building industry, I recognized the need for residential fences in South Denver and seized this opportunity."

In addition to the grand openings of the Front Range and South Denver locations, Top Rail Fence Denver and Top Rail Fence Fort Collins owners Sean Raftery, Stephen West and Pete Montana will also be at the show to introduce their two locations that will open in mid-April.

Top Rail Fence is a part of HomeFront Brands, a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that includes Top Rail Fence, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, The Designery, Window Hero Exterior Cleaning Services and Yard Patrol Pros. Top Rail Fence provides residential, commercial and agricultural fencing in a variety of styles and materials.

To learn more about Top Rail Fence Front Rage, visit https://toprailfence.com/locations/front-range/ and to learn more about Top Rail Fence South Denver, visit https://toprailfence.com/locations/south-denver/.

About Top Rail Fence

Top Rail Fence got its start in 2014 in Greenville, South Carolina as Brookview Fencing, a veteran-owned and family-operated business. In 2022, the company joined the HomeFront Brands family of companies to serve more communities as Top Rail Fence. Since that time, Top Rail Fence has added locations throughout the United States and is continuing to expand. It strives to be at the top rail in customer responsiveness, quality design and materials, on-time delivery and installation, and in customer satisfaction. The company provides fencing solutions for residential, commercial and agricultural locations and offers wood, aluminum, vinyl, and chain link to provide the right fence to fit the customer's needs. For more information about Top Rail Fence, please visit https://toprailfence.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Yard Patrol Pros – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit HomeFrontBrands.com.

