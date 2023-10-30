Top Rail Fence opens new Virginia location in Richmond

Local owners Bob and Stacey Stewart plan to use their expertise in building trades and customer service to create a positive customer experience

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Rail Fence, the on-time professionals in fence design, quality, installation and service, announced today that has expanded its reach in Virginia with a new location in Richmond. The venture is owned by building industry expert Robert "Bob" Stewart and his wife, Stacey.

Top Rail Fence Richmond owners Stacey (left) and Bob Stewart plan to draw on their professional experiences to make their location a success in the community.

"I have a passion for the building and fencing industries," Bob Stewart said. "Forbes recently included Richmond, Virginia, as one of the best cities for start-ups and entrepreneurs, and it's a city that continues to show growth. With this headwind, we have the potential to build our Top Rail Fence location into a formidable business."

Stewart worked as an investment banker for 18 years before entering the building trades, where he has remained for the past 13 years. Stacey Stewart, however, honed her customer service skills in retail before jumping into the fencing industry. She has been the manager of a Kohl's Department Store in Richmond for 20 years and trained in business administration and management at George Mason University.

"We want to provide a great service and product to our community," Stacey Stewart said. "We want to build a brand that the community will come to know and trust. You do that by creating a great and lasting customer experience. My customer service background is crucial in developing that experience."

Bob Stewart is originally from Rochester, New York, and Stacey Stewart traveled extensively with her military family during her childhood. The pair moved to Richmond 35 years ago after they married. The couple has two daughters, Alexandra and Lauren.

Top Rail Fence Richmond serves Ashland, Bon Air, Chester, Chesterfield, Goochland, Henrico, Hopewell, Mechanicsville, Midlothian, Moseley, New Kent, Powhatan, Prince George, Richmond, West Point and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Top Rail Fence is a part of HomeFront Brands, a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that includes Top Rail Fence, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, The Designery, Window Hero Exterior Cleaning Services and Mozzie Dome. Top Rail Fence provides residential, commercial and agricultural fencing in a variety of styles and materials.

To learn more about Top Rail Fence Richmond, please visit https://toprailfence.com/locations/richmond/.

About Top Rail Fence

Top Rail Fence got its start in 2014 in Greenville, South Carolina as Brookview Fencing, a veteran-owned and family-operated business. In 2022, the company joined the HomeFront Brands family of companies to serve more communities as Top Rail Fence. Since that time, Top Rail Fence has added locations throughout the United States and is continuing to expand. It strives to be at the top rail in customer responsiveness, quality design and materials, on-time delivery and installation, and in customer satisfaction. The company provides fencing solutions for residential, commercial and agricultural locations and offers wood, aluminum, vinyl, and chain link to provide the right fence to fit the customer's needs. For more information about Top Rail Fence, please visit https://toprailfence.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit HomeFrontBrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeFront Brands