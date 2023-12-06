Top Rail Fence Richmond owner wins CARES Award at franchisor convention

HomeFront Brands bestowed this honor on local owner Bob Stewart for his character and dedication to the company's core values

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Fail Fence Richmond owner Bob Stewart was presented with the prestigious CARES Award at the HomeFront Brand's inaugural franchisee convention earlier this month for his dedication to the values that define the franchising company's brand.

Top Rail Fence Richmond owner Bob Stewart, right, shows off his CARES Award with Top Rail Fence President Todd Bingham, left.

The CARES Award, named for the company's core values of community, accountability, respect, excellence and service, is bestowed upon a HomeFront Brand's franchisee that has captured the admiration of the company's other franchisees. The award winner is determined by a vote of the franchisee community at the company's Homecoming Convention held at its headquarters in the Charlotte, North Carolina area.

"Bob consistently surpasses expectations for his dedication to community engagement, respect for others and his devotion to superior service," said HomeFront Brands Chairman and CEO Jeff Dudan. "Our Homecoming Convention was a testament to our incredible expansion since our inception in 2022. Bob Stewart's outstanding character and commitment to our core values is part of the reason for HomeFront Brands' success."

HomeFront Brands presented a CARES Award to a franchise owner from four of its most prolific brands, including Top Rail Fence, Window Hero, The Designery and Temporary Wall Systems. Stewart won the award for Top Rail Fence, the on-time professionals in fence design, quality, installation, and service.

"I'm humbled to be chosen as the CARES Award recipient by a vote of my peers," Stewart said. "It's always been my goal to provide great service and a high-quality product to my community. I'm grateful to the other franchisees for their confidence in my abilities to meet these goals."

Stewart worked as an investment banker for 18 years before entering the building trades, where he has remained for the past 13 years. He is originally from Rochester, New York, but moved to Richmond with his wife Stacy 25 years ago.

He and his wife opened their Top Rail Fence location earlier this year. Together, they serve the communities of Ashland, Bon Air, Chester, Chesterfield, Goochland, Henrico, Hopewell, Mechanicsville, Midlothian, Moseley, New Kent, Powhatan, Prince George, Richmond, West Point and Williamsburg, Virginia.

To learn more about Top Rail Fence Richmond, please visit https://toprailfence.com/locations/richmond/.

About Top Rail Fence

Top Rail Fence got its start in 2014 in Greenville, South Carolina as Brookview Fencing, a veteran-owned and family-operated business. In 2022, the company joined the HomeFront Brands family of companies to serve more communities as Top Rail Fence. Since that time, Top Rail Fence has added locations throughout the United States and is continuing to expand. It strives to be at the top rail in customer responsiveness, quality design and materials, on-time delivery and installation, and in customer satisfaction. The company provides fencing solutions for residential, commercial and agricultural locations and offers wood, aluminum, vinyl, and chain link to provide the right fence to fit the customer's needs. For more information about Top Rail Fence, please visit https://toprailfence.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit HomeFrontBrands.com.

