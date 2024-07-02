Top Rail Fence St. Paul to Host a Doggone Great Grand Opening Event

Local owner Howard Immel is partnering with Midwest Animal Rescue & Services for a grand opening that will feature food and a pet adoption event

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Rail Fence, the on-time professionals in fence design, quality, installation and service, is opening its second location in Minnesota and will celebrate with a grand opening and pet adoption event from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12 at Big Wood Brewery, featuring adoptable dogs from Midwest Animal Rescue & Services (MARS).

"Good fences make good pet owners," said Top Rail Fence St. Paul owner Howard Immel. "This is a great way to introduce Minnesota's newest Top Rail Fence location while also highlighting how wonderful pet adoption is."

Top Rail Fence St. Paul owner Howard Immel is partnering with Midwest Animal Rescue & Services (MARS) to introduce his new residential and commercial fencing business at a grand opening event on Friday, July 12 at Big Wood Brewery.

Immel will provide visitors with a free pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, beans and water, while supplies last. The event is open to the public.

"Top Rail Fence St. Paul wants to begin our relationship with the community by partnering with local organizations that serve the community," he said. "Opening this Top Rail Fence location allows me to pursue my passion and make a living doing something I love. It also provides me with the opportunity to hire locally and contribute to bettering the St. Paul economy."

Immel, a Minnesota native, is a veteran of the Minnesota Army National Guard and has worked in underground construction, the gas and electric industry, and the transportation industry for more than 20 years.

He is also the father of two daughters.

Top Rail Fence St. Paul serves the communities of Blaine, Columbia Heights, Coon Rapids, Cottage Grove, Forest Lake, Fridley, Hugo, Inver Grove Heights, Lake Elmo, Maplewood, Mounds View, New Brighton, North St Paul, Oakdale, Roseville, Stillwater, Vadnais Heights, West St Paul, White Bear Lake and Woodbury.

To learn more about Top Rail Fence St. Paul, visit https://toprailfences.com/locations/st-paul/.

About Top Rail Fence

Top Rail Fence got its start in 2014 in Greenville, South Carolina as Brookview Fencing, a veteran-owned and family-operated business. In 2022, the company joined the HomeFront Brands family of companies to serve more communities as Top Rail Fence. Since that time, Top Rail Fence has added locations throughout the United States and is continuing to expand. It strives to be at the top rail in customer responsiveness, quality design and materials, on-time delivery and installation, and in customer satisfaction. The company provides fencing solutions for residential, commercial and agricultural locations and offers wood, aluminum, vinyl, and chain link to provide the right fence to fit the customer's needs. For more information about Top Rail Fence, please visit https://toprailfences.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence and Yard Patrol Pros – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeFront Brands