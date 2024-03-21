Top Rail Fence welcomes North Texas location with ribbon cutting ceremony

Local owners Jerry and Ursula Finn want to build a family business that benefits the communities they serve

DALLAS, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Rail Fence, the on-time professionals in fence design, quality, installation and service, will celebrate the opening of its new North Texas location with a ribbon cutting ceremony following the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce networking breakfast at 9:30 a.m. on March 26.

The bi-monthly breakfast starts at 8 a.m. at Keller Williams Dallas Metro North. Local owners Jerry and Ursula Finn will bring their 30 years of corporate executive experience to the venture.

Top Rail Fence North Texas owners Ursula and Jerry Finn, from left, want to build a family business that will benefit the local communities they serve.

"Ursula and I have lived and worked in this community since 1993, and we want to give back to the area in any way we can," Jerry Finn said. "We're excited about starting a family business that will create the generational wealth necessary for us to give back to the community financially."

Ursula Finn said the couple's specific skillset will help them build relationships that will make their Top Rail Fence location a success.

"Our passion for our community through our support of theater, culture, schools and sports teams in the past will help us make Top Rail Fence North Texas a trusted source of fencing," she said. "We are passionate about quality and are dedicated to providing exceptional service. Our professional backgrounds have given us experience in hiring, training and developing the right people, and we plan to use that knowledge to build the right team at Top Rail Fence."

The Finns have been married for 25 years and have two children. They are members of Fellowship Church in Grapevine, Texas.

Top Rail Fence North Texas is the company's eighth Texas location to open since it became a member of the HomeFront Brands family of property service brands in 2022.

HomeFront Brands, a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that includes Top Rail Fence, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, The Designery, Window Hero Exterior Cleaning Services and Yard Patrol Pros. Top Rail Fence provides residential, commercial and agricultural fencing in a variety of styles and materials.

Top Rail Fence North Texas serves the communities of Addison, Argyle, Carrollton, Coppell, Corinth, Denton, Farmers Branch, Flower Mound, Grapevine, Haslet, Highland Village, Justin, Lake Dallas, Lantana, Lewisville, Roanoke, Saginaw, Sanger, Southlake and Westlake.

To learn more about Top Rail Fence North Texas, visit https://toprailfence.com/locations/north-texas/.

About Top Rail Fence

Top Rail Fence got its start in 2014 in Greenville, South Carolina as Brookview Fencing, a veteran-owned and family-operated business. In 2022, the company joined the HomeFront Brands family of companies to serve more communities as Top Rail Fence. Since that time, Top Rail Fence has added locations throughout the United States and is continuing to expand. It strives to be at the top rail in customer responsiveness, quality design and materials, on-time delivery and installation, and in customer satisfaction. The company provides fencing solutions for residential, commercial and agricultural locations and offers wood, aluminum, vinyl, and chain link to provide the right fence to fit the customer's needs. For more information about Top Rail Fence, please visit https://toprailfence.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Yard Patrol Pros – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit HomeFrontBrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeFront Brands