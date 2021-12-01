Top Real Estate Investing Firm Goodegg Investments Named One of the 50 Most Influential Companies of 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodegg Investments , a women-owned real estate business that helps accredited investors create passive income for their families through investing in real estate syndications (group investments), has been named one of the top 50 Most Influential Companies of 2021 by CIO Bulletin.

Annie Dickerson and Julie Lam

Goodegg Investments is a leading real estate investment firm founded by Julie Lam and Annie Dickerson, two working moms who set out to help other women, moms, and families discover the power of passive investing through commercial real estate syndications. Through passive real estate investing, busy families can invest their money in real estate, build wealth, and impact local communities, all without dealing with the hassles of being a landlord.

To date, Goodegg Investments has helped thousands to learn about and invest passively in real estate assets valued at over $900 million in markets across the country.

"We are honored and humbled to be recognized as one of the 50 Most Influential Companies of 2021," said Goodegg Investments co-founders Julie Lam and Annie Dickerson. "We work hard to make an impact and to be a positive force in the lives of our investors and in the communities we invest in, and this honor will help us further our mission and deepen our impact."

"CIO Bulletin's 50 Most Influential Companies of the Year 2021 is a premier recognition program which identifies companies that not only have the most innovative, diversified and reliable business and technology solutions, but also have self-evolving and influential qualities to become a leader worth following," said J.P. Pande, Editor-in-Chief of the CIO Bulletin magazine.

Goodegg Investments was selected as one of the 50 Most Influential Companies of 2021 based on its brand reputation in the global market, openness to innovation, strong track record of success, highly skilled team, and moreover, its ability to forecast market trends and understand investors at a deeper level.

About Goodegg Investments

Goodegg Investments is an award-winning women-owned and women-led commercial real estate business founded by Julie Lam and Annie Dickerson – two busy moms with a passion for real estate. Goodegg Investments helps busy families create passive income through investing in real estate syndications. To date, Goodegg Investments has acquired over $900 million in real estate assets across the country and has helped thousands of investors build wealth for their families through real estate. Learn more at http://goodegginvestments.com or contact [email protected] .

