Top Shelf Nutrition Announces a New Partnership With Healthy Edge Retail Group

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Shelf Nutrition is proud to announce its new partnership with Healthy Edge Retail Group. The mutual cooperation of the supplement brand and health food retailer is the latest step in Top Shelf Nutrition's ongoing national marketing initiative. This aims to provide top-shelf natural supplements to individuals across America looking to optimize their fitness and health goals.

"We're excited to announce this new partnership with Healthy Edge Retail Group," says Nick Giovannetti, co-founder of Top Shelf, "We just shipped out our products last month to all of their businesses, and we look forward to seeing Top Shelf products proudly displayed on their shelves."

Healthy Edge owns three different health and natural food retailers: Akin's Natural Foods, Chamberlin's Natural Foods, and Earth Origins Market. Each of these brands has multiple storefronts. Most of Chamberlin's and Earth Origin Market's locations are scattered up and down the state of Florida, where Top Shelf Nutrition is headquartered. Akin's is a multi-state franchise with stores clustered in Oklahoma, Arizona, and Montana. This fits well with Top Shelf's current growth initiatives as it seeks new opportunities to reinforce its presence in the Sunshine State while also expanding into new markets beyond its borders.

"We don't believe in passive partnerships," adds Giovannetti's co-founder Connor Hair, "We have already been busy setting up pop-up demos at their locations. We are helping their customers sample our Superfoods, and we are already seeing good results, both in new customer acquisition as well as wide distribution of marketing materials. These sessions also give us important face-to-face time with store managers who we look forward to working with for the foreseeable future.

"It doesn't matter where you live," declares Giovannetti, "Every state and every city has its fitness crowd, and we want to make sure they have the best products to optimize every workout. Our new partnership with Healthy Edge Retail Group makes it easier for our growing customer base to do just that, regardless of whether they prefer shopping online or in person."

About Top Shelf Nutrition
Top Shelf Nutrition was launched by Connor Hair and Nick Giovannetti in 2016 when the co-founders were still sophomores at Florida State University. While in college, the pair created their own effective pre-workout product using high-quality, raw ingredients. The formula quickly gained an avid following, and before long, the company was off to the races. Since that time, the Top Shelf Nutrition team has expanded the brand's catalog with a range of additional health and fitness products, all of which have been picked up by various retailers across the Sunshine State and beyond. Learn more at topshelfnutrition.co.

