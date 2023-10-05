Top Shelf Nutrition Continues its Retail Push With Growing Health and Athletic Product Lines

The Florida-based Sports Nutrition Brand Is Rapidly Growing Its Product Offerings as It Continues to Expand Its Retail Presence Across the U.S.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Shelf Nutrition is a supplement label devoted to helping Americans tap into proper nutrition and an active lifestyle. The company started with two passionate health fanatics, Nick Giovannetti and Connor Hair, who created their own unique supplement formulations right in their dorm room at Florida State University. The co-founders' passion for health and fitness quickly grew into a supplement label that became widespread across their home state. Top Shelf Nutrition initially featured a popular pre-workout formula, followed by superfood and immune support products for everyday health and wellness.

More recently, Top Shelf Nutrition has expanded beyond the borders of the Sunshine State, landing key brick-and-mortar retail accounts and establishing a healthy flow of e-commerce sales across the country. To match this growing demand, Giovannetti and Hair decided to invest not just in the continued vertical expansion of retailers but also in the horizontal growth of their product lines.

"Our goal from day one has been to convey that proper nutrition and an active lifestyle can change your life for the better," says Giovannetti. "Our supplements are here to aid in that process, and we wanted to ensure that they cover as many sports, fitness, and health and wellness needs as possible."

With this in mind, the brand has released a number of new products that feature key formulations and additions to their larger range, including:

Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides : An effective form of collagen that features as a key addition to the company's Health Series, consists of hydrolyzed type 1 and 3 collagen sourced from pasture-raised cattle, and is good for joint, skin, hair, nails, and gut health.

: An effective form of collagen that features as a key addition to the company's Health Series, consists of hydrolyzed type 1 and 3 collagen sourced from pasture-raised cattle, and is good for joint, skin, hair, nails, and gut health. Burn Energy : A thermogenic formula created as part of Top Shelf's Athletic series and designed to preserve muscle and aid in fat oxidation and body recomposition.

: A thermogenic formula created as part of Top Shelf's Athletic series and designed to preserve muscle and aid in fat oxidation and body recomposition. Plant Protein : Coming in both chocolate and vanilla flavors, this clean, mean source of protein is also part of the brand's Athletic series and is formulated to help with workout recovery.

The rapidly growing range of sports, fitness, and health and wellness supplements is putting Top Shelf on the map as a nationally recognized supplement label — even as its retailer base continues to rapidly spread across the United States and the brand daily becomes a more recognizable name both in the gym and on the homefront.

About Top Shelf Nutrition

Top Shelf Nutrition was launched by Connor Hair and Nick Giovannetti in 2016 when the co-founders were still sophomores at Florida State University. While in college, the pair created their own effective pre-workout product using high-quality, raw ingredients. The formula quickly gained an avid following, and before long, the company was off to the races. Since that time, the Top Shelf Nutrition team has expanded the brand's catalog with a range of additional health and fitness products, all of which have been picked up by various retailers across the Sunshine State and beyond. Learn more at topshelfnutrition.co .

