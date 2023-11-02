Top Shelf Nutrition Gives an Early Sneak Peek at Its BCAA/EAA + Hydration Formula

The Brand's Latest Supplement Is Packed With Essential Amino Acids and Fruit Powders — and It's Arriving By the New Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Shelf Nutrition is a Florida-based health brand that focuses on providing high-dosage supplements with elite ingredients and transparent labels. The brand already has a quickly-growing catalog that includes plant protein powder, collagen peptides, a thermogenic energy option, immune support, a superfoods blend, and its original flagship pre-workout formula.

The latest addition to this all-star supplement lineup is on track to arrive by the new year and is called BCAA/EAA + Hydration. BCAA stands for "branch chain amino acids" and consists of three of the nine essential amino acids: leucine, isoleucine, and valine. The members of this dynamic trio are known for, among other things, their contributions to helping with muscle growth and soreness as well as fatigue. This makes it an ideal addition to a sports nutrition supplement.

EAA stands for essential amino acids as an entire group. Collectively, these provide numerous functional benefits to the mind and body, including performance and recovery as well as overall mood. Along with generous doses of these two titular ingredients, the BCAA/EAA + Hydration formula includes:

Coconut water powder

Raw cucumber powder

Raw watermelon powder

Taurine

Electrolytes

While each of these provides its own unique benefits, the use of raw fruit powders is particularly exciting for company co-founders Nick Giovannetti and Connor Hair.

"The cool thing about these ingredients is that they provide a range of health benefits without the need to consume large quantities of the fruits themselves," says Giovannetti. "Cucumber powder alone can help with skin health and hydration, is filled with natural electrolytes, and has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Watermelon also has its benefits, including increased circulation and high potassium levels, which help with proper muscle function and fluid balance."

"As far as our substantial research has revealed," Hair adds, "We are one of the only companies — if not the only company — putting raw fruit powder in our product. Our newest formula allows our customers to bring the power of essential amino acids, fruit powder, and more right into the gym with them. It's a convenient and powerful way to crush every workout."

