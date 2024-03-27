Top Student Innovators from across the United States Showcase STEM Projects at the First-Ever National STEM Festival, Co-presented by EXPLR and the U.S. Department of Education

The Public is Invited to Explore Student STEM Projects on Saturday, April 13, in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EXPLR and the U.S. Department of Education are partnering to present the first-ever National STEM Festival , April 11-13, in Washington, D.C. Students from several national STEM competitions will present their innovative STEM projects to the public and senior government and business leaders.

The National STEM Festival aims to highlight student-led solutions addressing critical global challenges. 150 students from across the U.S. who had top-scoring projects in national competitions will showcase their projects. The public is invited to see all students' STEM projects on Saturday, April 13, from 12-4:30 p.m. Advance registration is required online .

"Our goal is to foster an environment that encourages young people to pursue their passions in STEM," said EXPLR Founder & CEO and National STEM Challenge Co-Director Jenny Buccos. "These students have developed impressive and inspiring projects that can change the world, and we are so excited to offer them the opportunity to share their projects at the National STEM Festival."

The student innovators will also have networking opportunities, including small group discussions and the opportunity to present their projects to leaders from U.S. government agencies and top businesses who are looking for the next generation of innovators. Participating agencies and organizations include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), NASA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), among others.

"We are excited to welcome these student innovators to Washington, D.C., to learn how they apply science, technology, engineering, and math to solve pressing challenges that affect all our lives," said U.S. Department of Education Deputy Secretary Cindy Marten. "The student innovators represent STEM excellence, and the National STEM Festival is a showcase of the genius and inventiveness that lives within every student."

EXPLR's STEM Week

In addition to the National STEM Festival, EXPLR has launched STEM Week. From April 6-14, the public can discover a world of innovation and discovery through more than 80 in-person and virtual STEM events across the country. Organized by museums, libraries, and other STEM-focused organizations, these free events offer a wide variety of hands-on activities, interactive workshops, and inspiring talks suitable for all ages. A full schedule of events is available by geographic region on the National STEM Festival website .

About EXPLR

EXPLR's mission is to help kids thrive in school and life by providing real-world, rigorous, and relevant educational resources. EXPLR is a streaming video and curriculum service for grade 5-12 students, teachers, and families that helps bridge critical gaps in K-12 education. It was co-founded by leading education and entertainment figures Jenny Buccos (founder of ProjectExplorer), Kari Byron (former Discovery Channel MythBuster ), and Andrew Zimmern (TV personality, producer, and U.N. World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador). Since launching in 2021, EXPLR has been used in over 500 schools across 23 US states. Visit EXPLR.com .

About the U.S. Department of Education

Our mission is to promote student achievement and preparation for global competitiveness by fostering educational excellence and ensuring equal access. In support of the Raise the Bar: Lead the World initiative, we must achieve academic excellence and deliver a comprehensive and rigorous education, including rigorous, relevant, and joyful STEM and computer science learning experiences, for every student, particularly those who have been historically marginalized in STEM.

