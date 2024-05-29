Top Trends Coming out of the ABC Kids Expo in Las Vegas

From neutral colors to products to make travel easier, there's something new for every parent out there

LAS VEGAS, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Kids Expo , the organizers of North America's premier juvenile products gathering, just wrapped their 2024 show in Las Vegas, where thousands of new products from strollers to car seats to clothing and furniture, were featured. The ABC Kids Expo team scoured the floor to find the top trends in the industry.

"The innovation in the baby and juvenile space continues to be at an all time high," said Aaron Pederson, President, All Baby & Child, ABC Kids Expo. "Companies, both big and small, are taking into account what parents and kids really need, as well as looking at safety and design. It's an exciting time in the industry and we can't wait to see what comes next."

Top trends coming out of the show included:

Neutral colors are in, with a strong focus on blues, greens, and pinks. From strollers, to clothing to feeding essentials, these colors were hot. Innovation in the feeding essentials category were plentiful with new materials for bibs, plates and utensils, solutions to kids flinging food, even heat activated, color changing dishware. Natural furniture finishes were seen in cribs, toddler beds, and across all children's furniture. High chairs were also among the gear that took on the natural finishes. Leather/Leather looking fabrics were seen across categories, giving a fresh look to everything from high chairs to strollers. Travel is getting easier! From fold up strollers that fit in the overhead bin of an airplane to gear for a trip to the beach, it's easier than ever to take the little ones out and about. Car seats are evolving. New, lighter weight car seats, especially infant seats have emerged, as well as new safety features are changing the way car seats have performed in the past. Ease of use and installation are game changers for parents.

This year's ABC Kids Expo tripled its footprint from last year and featured over 600 exhibitors at the sold-out Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The ABC Kids Expo is held yearly in Las Vegas, NV. The 2025 show will be held from May 21-23 at Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino. The show is only open to the trade. For additional information visit https://theabcshow.com/ .

About All Baby & Child

ABC Kids Expo (All Baby & Child), founded in March 2003, is a non-profit organization dedicated to producing events on behalf of the juvenile products industry. The corporation's main objective and purpose are to act as a business league that helps organize and manage trade shows to benefit juvenile product manufacturers, specialty store retailers, distributors, and manufacturers' representatives.

