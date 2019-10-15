Top Universities Make the Grade with Oracle Cloud

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EDUCAUSE -- Higher education institutions are rapidly digitizing to meet industry demands for new models of teaching, learning and research. Those institutions seeking to build capacity for long-term innovation are increasingly moving to the cloud to compete in this evolving environment, as institutions across the U.S. continue to look to Oracle Cloud to increase business efficiency and improve student outcomes.

Oracle brings unparalleled advantages and opportunities to the Higher Education market, including the ability to reduce operational and student costs and help ensure fiscal sustainability.

Universities recently adopting Oracle Cloud include:

Ithaca College , a private liberal arts college founded over 125 years ago, will consolidate all of its applications with Oracle to operate on a single cloud platform. It is currently implementing Oracle's E-Business Suite and HCM Cloud solutions, and is expanding to automate and migrate its financial and planning functions to the cloud. With the addition of Oracle ERP Cloud and EPM Cloud, Ithaca College expects to see an increase in staff and business efficiency, along with enhanced analysis, monitoring and management reporting throughout the planning and budgeting process.



"Oracle's successful track record helping higher education institutions transition to the cloud inspired us to expand our partnership with them," said David Weil , associate vice president and chief information officer, Ithaca College . "We're confident that Oracle Cloud will enable us to streamline our operations to even better serve our students."





"We are proud to be the first institution using Oracle's PeopleSoft solution to migrate to cloud in the Chicagoland area," said Bob McCormick , vice president for Information Services of DePaul University , "At DePaul, we are looking forward to modernizing our business and demonstrating leadership in the higher education industry."

"From financial pressures, to rising student expectations, the higher education industry is rapidly evolving. Oracle is committed to helping these institutions adapt and thrive through the change," said Keith Rajecki, vice president of Oracle Public Sector, Education and Research. "We are proud to be partnering with Ithaca College and DePaul University to provide them with the industry's most complete, scalable cloud to transform their operations and provide the agility they need to enhance financial planning functions."

Oracle's EPM Suite provides data on demand, enabling institutions to use their time more effectively and provide real business value. The solution elevates business outcomes through embedded intelligence and advanced analytics, while also helping to lower costs and gain continuous innovation.

Oracle ERP Cloud provides accelerated business outcomes real-time data for predictive insights to improve your decision-making and performance management that will help you improve business performance and drive operational excellence across the institution.

Oracle's HCM Cloud provides a very powerful single, global human resources solution to help processes and local compliance needs while also engaging workforces throughout the entire talent lifecycle.

