Innovations Stem Cell Center, recently named the top U.S. stem-cell therapy provider by Life Sciences Review, offers patients a safe, standardized, and affordable alternative to unregulated overseas procedures—combining scientific oversight with proven results under IRB-approved protocols.

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian travel overseas for unregulated stem-cell procedures, Americans are asking why safe, science-based regenerative options aren't available closer to home. The answer is—they are. Dallas-based Innovations Stem Cell Center (ISCC), recently named "Top Stem Cell Therapy Treatments Company 2025" by Life Sciences Review, is leading the way with U.S.-licensed, standardized, and affordable stem-cell care.

A Safe, Standardized Approach to Healing

While celebrity wellness trends draw attention to unverified clinics abroad, ISCC's success stems from its consistent, evidence-backed treatment model designed for both safety and reproducibility. "Our mission has always been to pair innovation with integrity," said Dr. Bill Johnson, CEO of ISCC. "Every claim we make is supported by data. If we tell a patient that 83 percent of those with knee problems respond to treatment, we can show the numbers behind it."

ISCC's protocol uses each patient's own stem cells—gently isolated from a small fat sample under local anesthesia—to promote the body's natural repair mechanisms. Unlike some clinics that separate or manipulate cells in ways not approved by U.S. regulatory authorities—a process that may alter cellular integrity or cause unpredictable results—ISCC keeps the cells in their natural, minimally processed state. This approach avoids the risks and costs of imported or donor-derived biologics while delivering tens of millions of viable stem cells per procedure, far exceeding traditional bone-marrow-based methods.

Proven, Measurable Outcomes

ISCC's therapies have demonstrated measurable improvement for patients across multiple conditions, including orthopedic injuries, autoimmune disorders, and chronic diseases. Examples include a COPD patient whose lung function improved from 28 to nearly 50 percent, and a kidney-disease patient who avoided dialysis for more than 20 years after ISCC treatment.

All procedures at Innovations Stem Cell Center are conducted under Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved protocols and oversight, ensuring the highest standards of safety, ethics, and scientific transparency.

Affordability and Access — No Passport Required

In contrast to overseas procedures costing thousands in travel and unverified treatment fees, ISCC's therapies are performed entirely in the United States under physician supervision. "You don't need to leave the country—or break the bank—to access high-quality regenerative care," said Dr. Johnson. "Our patients achieve life-changing outcomes safely and affordably, right here at home."

About Innovations Stem Cell Center

Innovations Stem Cell Center (ISCC) is a Dallas-based medical center specializing in autologous adipose-derived stem-cell therapy. Founded by Dr. Bill Johnson, ISCC leads the nation in scientifically validated regenerative medicine through standardized protocols, consistent outcomes, and measurable results. The clinic serves patients nationwide for orthopedic, autoimmune, neurologic, and chronic degenerative conditions.

