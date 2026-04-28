Topaz Labs announces its largest single release of AI models in company history with "Next-Gen" launch

The collection of models offers powerful sharpening, denoising, and upscaling results to visual content. Post this

"This is both the largest and most technically advanced set of models we've released in the company's history," says Eric Yang, CEO, Topaz Labs. "We launched Topaz NeuroStream earlier this year with the goal of enabling local rendering of complex models for more users. Without such technology, the complex, heavyweight AI models in today's release would have been limited to cloud-only rendering, forcing users to pay per use and be reliant on internet connection. We believe local use is crucial to the future of AI in both professional and consumer use cases, and today's release is a huge step."

Topaz NeuroStream is proprietary technology that reduces VRAM usage by up to 95% and allows exponentially more users on consumer-grade hardware to use AI models locally. A total of six Topaz models are now powered by NeuroStream.

Next-Gen Release Image Models

Wonder 3: A magical, one-click sharpen, upscale, and denoise model for images.

Denoise Max: New standard for removing noise and grain in images.

Super Focus 3: Next-level sharpening model that brings subjects back from the blur.

High Fidelity 3: The newest model for upscaling high-res inputs like smartphone photos and RAW images.

All image models in this release are available in Topaz Photo desktop application and via API. Wonder 3 and Denoise Max are also available in Express, a web-based tool.

Next-Gen Release Video Models

Starlight Precise 2.5 (Local): Groundbreaking video model that brings out natural visual details with stunning results, with local availability in Topaz Video

Astra 2: The next generation of creative video upscaling that enhances clarity, richness, and visual complexity of videos by adding new detail.

Both highlighted video models are available via cloud rendering in Astra and API. Starlight Precise 2.5 (Local) can be found in the Topaz Video desktop application.

About Topaz Labs

Founded in 2005, Topaz Labs is a leader in AI-powered image and video enhancement. Its technology is used by 1.5 million customers, including 20 of the world's top 50 companies. Known for industry-leading products like Topaz Photo, Topaz Video, Topaz Gigapixel, Astra and Bloom, the company continues to invest heavily in research and development, advancing the frontiers of imaging technology in collaboration with academic and industry partners.

SOURCE Topaz Labs