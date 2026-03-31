Topaz Labs Releases New Video Models, API Updates, and Local Model Support on AMD

DALLAS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Topaz Labs today announced its Precision Update, bringing four new models and nine improvements across its entire suite of tools—all focused on increasing the precision of image and video enhancements like upscaling, denoising, and sharpening.

Topaz Labs Precision Update - Starlight Precise 2.5 Model Showcase Topaz Labs Comprehensive Update List: Precision Update

Headline updates in this release include two new video upscale models, Gaia 2 and Starlight Precise 2.5, along with local support for the new Wonder 2 model on AMD GPUs. While Gaia 2 is focused on improving animated and graphic content, Starlight Precise 2.5 works best bringing GenAI video to 4K. The newly released Wonder 2 (Local) model with AMD support upscales, sharpens, and denoises images without parameters or sliders to tune. AMD GPU support is powered by Topaz NeuroStream, a proprietary VRAM optimization technology.

"Most Topaz users will experience a lot of added value with this update" says Dr. Suraj Raghuraman, Head of AI Engine at Topaz Labs. "It includes five new models, sizable app improvements for all Topaz Studio users, the largest release yet for our API users, and, in partnership with AMD, local support for Wonder 2—a huge addition for our customers on AMD GPUs. We're excited to continue our valuable partnership with AMD with this monumental release."

Hisham Chowdhury, AMD Fellow, Software Development adds, "We previously partnered with Topaz Labs to introduce Starlight, the first diffusion-based video enhancement feature optimized for AMD Radeon GPUs. Now, Wonder 2 is its image counterpart, delivering impressive, transformative results without the need for manual parameter tuning. Strong local support on AMD is critical, enabling more users to access advanced features and models on their devices. Additionally AMD Variable Graphics Memory expands compatibility, allowing users to run models beyond those currently leveraging NeuroStream."

To learn more about each new update, please visit: https://www.topazlabs.com/updates/precision

Founded in 2005, Topaz Labs is a leader in AI-powered image and video enhancement with technology used by millions of customers worldwide. The company invests heavily in research and development, building the future of image and video quality.

SOURCE Topaz Labs