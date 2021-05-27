TOPdesk Earns 2021 Top Rated Award From TrustRadius

ORLANDO, Fla., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPdesk, a leading global provider of enterprise service management solutions that are used by thousands of organizations worldwide, announces that TrustRadius has recognized it with a 2021 Top Rated award in IT service management and a TrustRadius TRUE 2021 badge, which indicates a vendor's support for collecting truthful, vetted, and verified users reviews.

For its 2021 Top Rated award, TOPdesk earned a trScore of 7.8 out of 10, derived from nearly 130 verified reviews by users across several market segments, including small businesses, mid-sized organizations, and large enterprises. TOPdesk also scored an 8.1 out of 10 in "Likelihood to Renew," an 8.9 out of 10 in "Support," and a 9 out of 10 in "Availability."

TOPdesk also received the TrustRadius TRUE 2021 badge, a signal of a vendor that recognizes review transparency, responsiveness to reviewer comments, and unbiased and ethical sourcing of customer reviews. The TRUE designation means TOPdesk is recognized as a valuable contributor in the IT service management software category.

TrustRadius-verified users shared their honest and candid feedback about their use of TOPdesk's solutions and the value received through its service management solution. According to one verified TOPdesk user, "TOPdesk is the essential tool for a smoothly run customer service department. TOPdesk is the primary tool of our customer service department and seamlessly fulfills the needs of this department for working accurately and efficiently. TOPdesk is excellent for registering, managing, and reporting on customer issues, questions, and change requests."

Another verified user said, "The right tool to get the job done. I've used several issue tracking systems, and I must admit that TOPdesk is the first system that actually got it right! TOPdesk gets better with each update. Even though we almost never need support, if it is needed, then we are served by professionals that follow up our questions by using their own TOPdesk system. They also pro-actively send information about problems they detect and their follow-up actions for these problems."

Another verified user said, "TOPdesk! Can't imagine my workspace without it!"

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month more than one million B2B technology buyers, more than 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

About TOPdesk

Since 1993, TOPdesk has helped organizations improve their service delivery and create an environment where their employees can thrive. It does this with user-friendly, easy-to-integrate products that encourage working together and with a highly engaged team that thrives on learning, sharing knowledge and forming partnerships.

Today, there are more than 900 employees spread across 16 offices in 11 countries, helping a community of more than 4,500 organizations around the world deliver better services. Customers rate TOPdesk a 4.7 out of 5 on Gartner Peer Insights. TOPdesk also has received an "Honorable Mention" In The 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Report, has been named a strong performer by Forrester, and received a "Best Customer Support" and "Best Usability" award from TrustRadius. For more information, visit https://www.topdesk.com.

