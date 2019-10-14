TOPdesk Named A “Strong Performer” By Independent Research Firm

According to the Forrester Wave™ evaluation, the globally serving TOPdesk "has shifted to fully address the ESM market during the past few years and has oriented its strategy to provide for all forms of service requests, expanding its collaborative abilities and out-of-the-box modules."

Per the report, "TOPdesk has grown steadily in North America, gaining popularity with midsize enterprises and public sector organizations, including higher education, and is pursuing a strategy of steady organic growth."

"TOPdesk is a well-rounded ITSM and ESM product with fast time-to-value," the report continues. "Request management is notably strong, with Kanban, intelligence, and costing … The platform is built for speed of utilization … [and] is well suited to midsize enterprises looking for a tool with both ITSM and ESM capabilities and experience."

Wolter Smit, TOPdesk CEO and co-founder, said he's proud of acknowledgement. "We know — and our clients tell us — that our solution continues to be first-rate. We're honored to be named as a Strong Performer by Forrester, and are thankful for our clients and partners for helping us get here."

In the report, Forrester notes ITSM users are looking to increasingly leverage self-service options, speed up service delivery, and enhance their own ITSM capabilities to meet the challenges of changing technology landscapes. TOPdesk believes that it addresses these issues by helping organization improve service management processes; optimize services by providing a user-friendly self-service application; and offers comprehensive support through a continuously delivered platform.

TOPdesk provides a robust platform for improved enterprise services, and a high-quality service management solution with proven fast time-to-value.

To request a reprint of the report, visit: https://page.topdesk.com/en/topdesk-reviews-and-distinctions.

About TOPdesk

TOPdesk develops software that helps organizations efficiently manage the services they provide. Whether this concerns IT, facilities management, HR, service desk or service support, TOPdesk helps organizations support their employees, customers, consumers and citizens. It serves all sized organizations, from small businesses to large multinationals, and is available as a local installation or Software as a Service. The TOPdesk solution can be tailored to meet every organization's needs.

TOPdesk has 15 branches worldwide: in the US, Canada, Brazil, the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Denmark, Norway, and Australia. www.TOPdesk.com

