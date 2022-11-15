TOPdesk Receives Honorable Mention In 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Report

ITSM remains ever-important for continued digital transformation, enhancing infrastructure and communications capabilities, and delivering IT services for end-users.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPdesk, the leading global provider of IT service management solutions to all-sized organization worldwide, announces that it is an "honorable mention" recipient in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools (ITSM) 2022 report. TOPdesk occupies rare air with the acknowledgement, a second-time recipient of the recognition.

Magic Quadrant research identifies and then analyses the most relevant providers and their products in a market. Gartner uses by default an upper limit of 20 providers to support the identification of the most relevant providers in a market.

There are hundreds of ITSM vendors in the market. While this research identifies 10 vendors that have met Gartner's inclusion criteria, a vendor's exclusion does not mean that it and its products lack viability. Gartner regularly advises clients to also consider ITSM vendors not found in this Magic Quadrant. TOPdesk is one of 8 noteworthy vendors that did not meet all inclusion criteria but was among the top in Gartner's market momentum index and could be appropriate for clients, contingent on requirements.

Per the annual report, "TOPdesk is exclusively focused on its ITSM tool, TOPdesk. Its solution aims to drive ease of use and quick implementation, while offering support for other non-IT workflows. TOPdesk's customers are primarily located in Europe. TOPdesk did not meet the global revenue spread requirement to satisfy Gartner's inclusion criteria for this Magic Quadrant."

Gartner points out that IT service management (ITSM) platforms including TOPdesk "offer workflow management and related insights that enable organizations to design, automate, manage and deliver integrated IT services and digital experiences. Infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders select solutions to be consumed by service desks, service operations teams and the product teams they support, as well as for business workflow administration in other IT-adjacent departments."

"The honor is ours to share that Gartner continues to note TOPdesk's relevance because we are always striving for seamless, exciting and spectacular user experiences for those we serve," said Ruben Franzen, president TOPdesk US. "Receiving an honorable mention in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Report is a significant achievement for us and we are thrilled and proud of the accomplishment, and we hope it helps us serve even more clients and organizations around the world as we help guide them to service excellence in all of their IT service management needs.

"Our dominant market share in Europe is currently withholding us from receiving placement on the MQ 2022 because of revenue distribution," Franzen added. "This important honorable mention will further facilitate our accelerated growth in regions such as North America."

In addition to the honorable mention, TOPdesk, which serves organizations in every sector, has been named a Customer's Choice by Gartner Peer Insights. User reviews from that program are here: https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/it-service-management-tools/vendor/topdesk/product/topdesk

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice recognizes vendors in the market by verified end user professionals. Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform that hosts thousands of ratings and reviews of IT software and services written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers in more than 340 markets.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools report is released annually and evaluates vendors in the enterprise ITSM tool market to help I&O leaders align them against their current and future IT roadmaps.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About TOPdesk

Since 1993, TOPdesk has helped organizations improve their service delivery and create an environment where their employees can thrive. It does this with user-friendly, easy-to-integrate products that encourage working together and with a highly engaged team that thrives on learning, sharing knowledge, and forming partnerships.

Today, there are more than 900 employees spread across 16 offices in 11 countries, helping a community of more than 4,500 organizations around the world deliver better services. Customers rate TOPdesk a 4.5 out of 5 on Gartner Peer Insights. TOPdesk also received a consecutive Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice. It also received the "Best Customer Support" and "Best Usability" awards from TrustRadius. For more information, visit https://www.topdesk.com/

PRESS CONTACT:

Scott E. Rupp

941-448-7566

https://www.millerrupp.com

SOURCE TOPdesk