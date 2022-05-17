Customers say TOPdesk is a "Top Rated" provider of IT service management and facilities management solutions.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPdesk, a global IT service management technology provider, announces that it is recognized by TrustRadius as a "Top Rated" solutions provider of IT service management and facility management solutions. Service providers and reviewed products on TrustRadius receiving the highest customer satisfaction ratings earn a "Top Rated" designation.

TOPdesk Receives Two TrustRadius Customer “Top Rated” Awards

TOPdesk is a global provider of IT service management solutions used extensively in education, facilities management, government services, manufacturing, banking, financial services, and many other sectors. TOPdesk provides world-class service and continuously improves its user experience for customers and clients of customers.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to receive two more Top Rated designations from TrustRadius' customers," said Ruben Franzen, president of TOPdesk US. "TOPdesk always strives to create easy-to-use and effective IT service management solutions useful for any business or industry, so we're grateful that TrustRadius users have recognized us with these honors."

TrustRadius users said the following about TOPdesk:

When our previous ticketing system reached its end of life, we determined that the Facilities and Information Technology departments would benefit from an enterprise system that would allow us to share tickets between our departments. Every step of the way, TOPdesk has exceeded our expectations. The tools it provides are powerful and solve real problems with ease. Implementation was straightforward and well-supported, and they are always available with questions and solutions afterward. In addition, their philosophy and customer service solutions have helped our departments improve our service and focus more clearly on our goals together.

We use TOPdesk for incident, change, and asset management internally and also for our B2B customer base. It gives us a central location to manage our global customer's issues and needs, and provides a simple way to delegate and track workflow. Additionally, the data we are able to report on allows us to pinpoint areas of improvement.

TOPdesk technical support is always very responsive and as involved as you need them to be. We seldom require their involvement — and when we have in the past, the vast majority of issues have been user configuration error (we set up something incorrectly). Account-level support is also very accessible and helpful. We have been on TOPdesk for 10 years; the onboarding experience was great, and I would guess it has only improved.

TOPdesk is the most versatile and stable system, for the money, that we have encountered.

TOPdesk has been with us every step of the journey, from pre-sales through to today, with us being active customers. We have come to personally know the TOPdesk support team members and can count on them. They are knowledgeable and professional.

TrustRadius analyzed more than 60,000 high-quality, in-depth user reviews from the last 12 months to bring users the top-rated products across multiple software categories and name its "Top Rated" vendors. More than 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on TrustRadius.com. Every reviewer is verified to ensure only genuine product reviews surface. In addition, each review is vetted for quality, depth, and detail by the TrustRadius research team before publishing.

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the B2B's industry standard for unbiased recognition of technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. Here is a detailed criteria breakdown of the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners.

To review the features and benefits of TOPdesk, to see the total economic impact of TOPdesk (according to Forrester), and to view a complete list of TOPdesk integrations, visit https://www.trustradius.com/products/topdesk/reviews#overview .

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique stories through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

About TOPdesk

Since 1993, TOPdesk has helped organizations improve their service delivery and create an environment where their employees can thrive. It does this with user-friendly, easy-to-integrate products that encourage working together and with a highly engaged team that thrives on learning, sharing knowledge, and forming partnerships.

Today, there are more than 900 employees spread across 16 offices in 11 countries, helping a community of more than 4,500 organizations around the world deliver better services. Customers rate TOPdesk a 4.6 out of 5 on Gartner Peer Insights. TOPdesk also received a consecutive Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice. It also received the "Best Customer Support" and "Best Usability" awards from TrustRadius. For more information, visit https://www.topdesk.com/.

