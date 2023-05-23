TOPdesk Receives Two TrustRadius Customer "Top Rated" Awards

User reviews earn TOPdesk "Top Rated" badges for providing leading IT service management and facility management software.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPdesk, a leading global provider of service management technology and solutions, announces that for the seventh consecutive year, TrustRadius has named the company's IT service management and facility management solutions as "Top Rated" based on user reviews collected on the site.

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs, relying on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Service providers and reviewed products on TrustRadius receiving the highest customer satisfaction ratings earn a "Top Rated" designation.

Receiving the Top Rated vendor designation from TrustRadius also means TOPdesk users rate the company as regularly providing excellent customer service and that TOPdesk is among the most trusted, reliable vendors featured on the site — helping buyers make confident technology decisions. Top Rated designations are based entirely on reviews and customer sentiment.

"Being ranked again, for the seventh consecutive year, by users as providing one of the world's best service and facilities management solutions is again thrilling and exciting, as well as an ongoing measure of confidence from users that we're providing solutions that are meeting their needs and surpassing their expectations," said Ruben Franzen, president of TOPdesk North America. "It's humbling and exciting simultaneously, and encourages our team to continually strive to provide excellent service management technologies for countless applications for nearly every business sector."

TOPdesk is a global provider of IT service management solutions used extensively in education, facilities management, government services, manufacturing, banking, financial services, and many other sectors. TOPdesk provides world-class service and continuously improves its user experience for customers and clients of customers.

TrustRadius users said the following about TOPdesk:

TOPdesk: TOPproduct, TOPservice . Support by TOPdesk is excellent. Until now, we haven't any issues when support was requested.

. Support by TOPdesk is excellent. Until now, we haven't any issues when support was requested. Our team uses TOPdesk as a one-stop ticket management and queue system for both our internal processes via Change Management and for our external clients at 33 different school boards to enter support requests for our products and services. It provides both real-time monitoring of our current support requests shared between a team of three remote technicians and allows historical data to be stored and accessed by both our clients and internal teams.

for both our internal processes via Change Management and for our external clients at 33 different school boards to enter support requests for our products and services. It provides both real-time monitoring of our current support requests shared between a team of three remote technicians and allows historical data to be stored and accessed by both our clients and internal teams. TOPdesk provides easy-to-customize reports based on user or organization-designed selections, allowing the data stored inside the helpdesk solution to be extracted, analyzed, and acted upon. Using simple visual queries, any user is able to build data extracts on the fly.

TOPdesk support is TOPnotch. The support engineers and setup people we encountered during our setup phase were knowledgeable and experienced with the design and setup of the optimum TOPdesk based on our requests and were able to help us avoid snags that we would have otherwise encountered based on our unique setup. Requests since the initial setup period have been met with quick, easy to follow instructions to resolve the issues.

We were in desperate need of a useful, secure asset management software , as well as a new helpdesk tool, and this has been the best of both worlds. I was part of the team assessing the product and couldn't imagine daily work life without it now. This is the most complete software I've reviewed, and we purchased that allows customization and growth but is stable and rock solid in regards to team support. I don't have anything bad to say about TOPdesk. We've used it for over four years, and not only can we measure where the work is and where support is needed, but also team stats on where we can look at efficiencies in support.

TrustRadius reviews are 100% unbiased, and the "top rated" designation represents accurate user sentiment toward the products reviewed on the site. Every user review is verified with stringent fraud protection. Reviews are analyzed for bias and can't be manipulated.

TrustRadius hosts more than 470,000 high-quality, in-depth user reviews on its site. Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the B2B's industry standard for unbiased recognition of technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer.

To review the features and benefits of TOPdesk, visit: https://www.trustradius.com/products/topdesk/reviews#overview .

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. In addition, vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique stories through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

About TOPdesk

Since 1993, TOPdesk has helped organizations tame the chaos in their service delivery, become better together and discover new value together. Today, more than 1,000 employees are across 16 offices in 11 countries, helping a community of more than 5,400 organizations worldwide deliver better services. Customers rate TOPdesk a 4.5 out of 5 on Gartner Peer Insights. It also received the "Best Customer Support" and "Best Usability" awards from TrustRadius. For more information, visit https://www.topdesk.com/.

Press Contact:

Scott E. Rupp

941-448-7566

https://millerrupp.com/

SOURCE TOPdesk