Topgolf Adds Avon to its 2025 Lineup of Venue Openings

The venue will be located along Chester Road near the I-90 and Nagel Road intersection

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf announced today it broke ground on a two-level venue located in Avon, Ohio, approximately 20 miles west of downtown Cleveland. This will be the fifth Topgolf venue in Ohio.

The Basics

Topgolf breaks ground on its fifth venue in Ohio.

If you've never been to a Topgolf venue before, think of it as a modern golf experience where anyone – including people who have never picked up a golf club and those who want to perfect their swing – can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment.

Topgolf Avon is set to open in late 2025 at 35343 Chester Road.

Once open, Topgolf Avon will employ roughly 200 Playmakers.

It's Golf

Topgolf Avon will have 64 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels. Each bay will have lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players.

The venue will be equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other cool metrics to impress your friends.

It's Not Golf

Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. What we mean: A full-service bar and restaurant manned by executive chefs, a 22-foot video wall, more than 100+ HDTVs, an outdoor patio, music and year-round family-friendly programming are just as much a part of the Topgolf experience.

A private event space and outdoor patio will also offer the prime spot for team outings, family gatherings, business meetings or really anything Players are looking to celebrate.

What They Said

Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway : "Topgolf is excited to grow its Ohio footprint into Avon . We can't wait to introduce the community to our unique style of play that brings together amazing food, fun and games for experienced golfers and those just looking to have a great time!"

: "Topgolf is excited to grow its footprint into . We can't wait to introduce the community to our unique style of play that brings together amazing food, fun and games for experienced golfers and those just looking to have a great time!" City of Avon Mayor Bryan Jensen : "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Topgolf to our community. This exciting new addition not only enhances the recreational options for our residents but also demonstrates the continued growth and vibrancy of Avon . Topgolf's innovative concept will bring people together, create jobs and contribute to the economic vitality of our city. We look forward to seeing how this dynamic venue will enrich our community and provide a fun, family-friendly experience for all."

: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Topgolf to our community. This exciting new addition not only enhances the recreational options for our residents but also demonstrates the continued growth and vibrancy of . Topgolf's innovative concept will bring people together, create jobs and contribute to the economic vitality of our city. We look forward to seeing how this dynamic venue will enrich our community and provide a fun, family-friendly experience for all." Jacobs Real Estate Services President James Eppele: "Topgolf is a game-changer for Avon and the entire West Shore community . This world-class entertainment venue validates what we've known since we began developing the Chester Road corridor – that this location offers the perfect blend of accessibility, demographics and growth potential for premium brands."

About Topgolf

A Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) brand, Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100+ venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile game and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.com.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO, Jack Wolfskin and World Golf Tour ("WGT"). "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. Learn more at topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

For further information: [email protected]

SOURCE Topgolf