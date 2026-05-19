Topgolf Announces Next Era of Leadership from Global Entertainment, Sports & Gaming to Drive Brand's Next Chapter of Growth and Transformation

DALLAS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf, the leader in sports entertainment with 100+ venues globally, announced a comprehensive new slate of leadership appointments and promotions across the organization to support the brand's evolving business goals, strengthening operational performance and accelerating long-term value creation.

The strategic appointments span operations, finance, technology, golf partnerships and venue leadership, bringing together experienced leaders from the entertainment, hospitality, gaming and technology industries to shape Topgolf's next chapter.

Topgolf Announces Next Generation of Leadership from Global Entertainment, Sports & Gaming

"We're building a leadership team with proven entertainment, sports and hospitality expertise to bring Topgolf into its next chapter," said David McKillips, Chief Executive Officer of Topgolf. "These leaders bring deep operational expertise, strong track records, and a shared focus on innovation, execution and creating long-term value for the business to deliver an excellent experience for our guests and team members."

NEW EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP: INDUSTRY VETERANS JOIN TO DRIVE TECHNOLOGY AND OPERATIONAL TRANSFORMATION

Jay Spears joined Topgolf as Chief Information Officer on April 6. In this role, Spears leads the brand's global technology organization and the teams responsible for delivering innovative solutions that power Topgolf venues, while helping shape a forward-looking digital strategy aligned to business goals. He oversees all technology functions, including cybersecurity, data and games, and partners cross-functionally to drive operational efficiency and long-term growth.

Spears joins Topgolf from CEC Entertainment, where he served as Chief Information Officer for nearly six years. Prior to CEC Entertainment, he held leadership roles at Six Flags Theme Parks, Urban Air Adventure Parks, KPMG and EZLynx.

Jason Weatherford also joined Topgolf on April 6 as Vice President of In-Venue Services. In this newly created role, Weatherford leads the enterprise strategy, operational alignment and financial performance of Topgolf's core venue services, including food and beverage, retail, procurement, security, safety, facilities and golf instruction.

Weatherford brings more than 35 years of experience across the retail and entertainment industries. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Retail and Ancillary Revenue for Palace Entertainment. He previously held senior leadership positions at Six Flags Theme Parks overseeing in-park services, retail, games, rentals and paid attractions, and also led in-park revenue operations for Cedar Fair Parks.

ELEVATED LEADERSHIP: EXISTING EXECUTIVES ASSUME EXPANDED ROLES

Topgolf has elevated several existing leaders into expanded roles across the organization:

Erin Chamberlin , formerly Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed President and Chief Operating Officer, overseeing all operations, in-venue support services, event sales and technology functions. Chamberlin served as interim President since October 2025 and led the company's transition and sale process from Callaway Golf Company to Leonard Green Partners.

, formerly Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed overseeing all operations, in-venue support services, event sales and technology functions. Chamberlin served as interim President since October 2025 and led the company's transition and sale process from Callaway Golf Company to Leonard Green Partners. Susana Arevalo has been promoted from Senior Vice President, Finance and U.S. Venues Chief Financial Officer, to Chief Financial Officer , where she now oversees all finance and accounting functions across the organization. Arevalo has been with the brand since 2023, with a background in retail and restaurants, with prior experience at Wingstop Restaurants and Yum! Brands.

has been promoted from Senior Vice President, Finance and U.S. Venues Chief Financial Officer, to , where she now oversees all finance and accounting functions across the organization. Arevalo has been with the brand since 2023, with a background in retail and restaurants, with prior experience at Wingstop Restaurants and Yum! Brands. Jon Olsen has been promoted to General Counsel from Deputy General Counsel, leading the company's global legal, compliance and risk management functions. Since joining Topgolf in 2017, Olsen has served in multiple leadership roles within the legal organization, guiding expansion through capital markets activity, large-scale real estate growth and strategic transactions.

has been promoted to from Deputy General Counsel, leading the company's global legal, compliance and risk management functions. Since joining Topgolf in 2017, Olsen has served in multiple leadership roles within the legal organization, guiding expansion through capital markets activity, large-scale real estate growth and strategic transactions. Scott Blevins , formerly General Manager of Toptracer, has been named President and General Manager of Toptracer . In this role, Blevins will lead the global operations and expansion of Toptracer technology across golf course ranges and broadcast platforms. Additionally, Blevins will oversee the operations of Topgolf Swing Suites, the company's golf simulator product.

, formerly General Manager of Toptracer, has been named . In this role, Blevins will lead the global operations and expansion of Toptracer technology across golf course ranges and broadcast platforms. Additionally, Blevins will oversee the operations of Topgolf Swing Suites, the company's golf simulator product. Amanda Lily Lam has been appointed Vice President of Golf Marketing for Topgolf and Toptracer, a newly created role, leading golf partnerships across both brands. Lam will be responsible for developing new events, campaigns and programs that appeal to avid golfers globally.

STRUCTURAL TRANSFORMATION: THREE-REGION MODEL DRIVES PERFORMANCE

As part of its continued focus on operational excellence, Topgolf recently transitioned from a two-region operational structure to a three-region model led by three Regional Vice Presidents.

Existing Topgolf operational leaders Cheli Breaux and Chris O'Neil were elevated from Senior National Director of Operations to Regional Vice Presidents. They are joined by Northscott Grounsell, who joined Topgolf on May 11 as the third Regional Vice President.

Grounsell brings more than 25 years of operational leadership experience spanning casino gaming, hospitality, food and beverage and consulting. Together, the Regional Vice Presidents will oversee operational performance across their assigned regions, support venue leadership development and drive consistent execution in partnership with venue teams and the Venue Support Center.

Visit www.topgolf.com to learn more and book your gameplay reservation today.

About Topgolf

Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100+ venues around the globe, which are powered by industry-leading Toptracer technology, we're leading the charge of modern golf. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, space to host large events, and a vibe focused on more play for all. To learn more, plan an event or make plans to come play around, visit www.topgolf.com.

SOURCE Topgolf