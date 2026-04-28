Topgolf's Summer Fun Pass Returns at Lowest Price Ever with More Perks

Enjoy play every day at an unbeatable value for you and five of your friends, starting at $179

DALLAS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf, the leader in sports entertainment, is bringing back its fan-favorite Summer Fun Pass at a new low price, offering families and golfers alike an affordable way to enjoy two hours of gameplay every single day, April 28 through September 7, at all U.S. Topgolf locations.

Enjoy play every day at an unbeatable value for you and five of your friends, starting at $179, with Topgolf’s Summer Fun Pass.

Passes start at $179 per pass, a savings of over $70 from last year, and give passholders access to play every day during set hours for themselves and five of their friends. The pass is delivering even more value for Players with expanded hours and added perks like in-venue retail discounts and pays for itself in just three visits.

There are two ways to play this summer: Summer Fun Pass and Summer Fun Pass+, with the latter unlocking all the benefits of the Summer Fun Pass plus reservation access for just $20 more.

Summer Fun Pass (starting at $179, venue dependent) • Two hours of gameplay per day • Valid during designated Summer Fun Pass hours • 10% off food and non-alcoholic beverages • Passholder, plus up to 5 guests every visit • Walk-in access only • NEW* 10% off in-venue retail • NEW* Expanded hours Summer Fun Pass+ (starting at $199, venue dependent) • Two hours of gameplay per day • Valid during designated Summer Fun Pass hours • 10% off food and non-alcoholic beverages • Passholder, plus up to 5 guests every visit • Includes reservation access • NEW* 10% off in-venue retail • NEW* Expanded hours

The Summer Fun Pass is available for use Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon and then 5 p.m. to close. Usage on Father's Day, Sunday, June 21, 2026, is excluded.

What They Said

Tiffany Brush, Senior Director of Marketing: "Our Summer Fun Pass is a guest favorite that brings our commitment to value to life in a meaningful way. At a time when people are being more intentional with how they spend, we've made it simple – one pass covers the whole group, turning a single visit into a summer-long ritual of play with friends and family. We've lowered the price while adding more value, including daily play, reservations for busy schedules, and more time to enjoy the pass with an extra month of play. Our way of getting to those sweet summer vibes early."

Passes are now available for purchase at Topgolf.com/FunPass and on the Topgolf App. The pass is non-transferable, and the passholder must be present at every visit.

About Topgolf

Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100+ venues around the globe, which are powered by industry-leading Toptracer technology, we're leading the charge of modern golf. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, space to host large events, and a vibe focused on more play for all. To learn more, plan an event or make plans to come play around, visit www.topgolf.com.

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SOURCE Topgolf