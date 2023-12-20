Topgolf Breaks Ground in Greensboro, North Carolina

The two-level venue will be located along I-40 at Guilford College Road

DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf announced today it recently broke ground on a two-level venue in Greensboro, North Carolina, set to open in late 2024.

The Basics

Topgolf Greensboro is expected to open in late 2024.

If you've never been to a Topgolf venue before, think of it as a modern golf experience where anyone – including people who have never picked up a golf club and those who want to perfect their swing – can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment. You'll take aim at giant targets on the field while playing virtual courses or Topgolf's signature games like Angry Birds.

Can't swing a golf club to save your life? You'll be in good company.

Topgolf Greensboro will be located along I-40 at the Guilford College Road exit, one exit from the I-40 and I-73 interchange. The venue will be part of a large shopping center development that's currently under construction.

It's Golf

Topgolf Greensboro will have 72 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels. Each bay will have lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players.

The venue will be equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other cool metrics.

It's Not Golf

Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. What we mean: A full-service restaurant manned by executive chefs, music and year-round family-friendly programming are just as much a part of the Topgolf experience.





Private event rooms and an outdoor area with yard games will also offer the prime spot for team outings, family gatherings, meetings or really anything Players are looking to celebrate.

What They Said

Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway : "It's exciting to officially announce that construction efforts are underway on our Greensboro venue since there's been buzz about it for more than a year. We can't wait to welcome residents and visitors of Greensboro and the surrounding communities and introduce them to what our unique style of play is all about."

: "It's exciting to officially announce that construction efforts are underway on our venue since there's been buzz about it for more than a year. We can't wait to welcome residents and visitors of and the surrounding communities and introduce them to what our unique style of play is all about." Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan : "Bringing Topgolf to Greensboro is a 'hole in one' decision. This is another example of how we are able to diversify the types of companies investing in our community, while supporting the Council's priority of being a hub of recreation and entertainment."

