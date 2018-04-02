Topgolf Breaks Ground in Myrtle Beach

"We're honored that Topgolf has selected Myrtle Beach for another South Carolina location," said Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune. "As an outstanding global company specializing in providing year-round, world-class fun and entertainment, Topgolf is a perfect fit for our community. Not only will Topgolf attract visitors and locals alike, but I'm pleased to share that it will also bring more than 350 jobs to our community and give a strong boost to our local economy."

Through the premium experience of play, food and beverage and music, Topgolf inspires people of all ages and skill levels – even non-golfers – to come together for playful competition. Guests can enjoy point-scoring golf games using microchipped balls that instantly score themselves, showing players the accuracy and distance of their shots on a TV screen in their hitting bay. Topgolf venues feature a chef-driven menu, top-shelf drinks, big screen TVs, flexible private event spaces and music in climate-controlled hitting bays for all-seasons comfort. Year-round programming includes events for kids and families, social leagues, groups, golf tournaments and instruction.

Bethune continued, "Myrtle Beach has long been considered one of the world's top golf destinations, and I know the partnership between this great organization and our great city will be a driver of success for years to come. I can't think of a better partner to anchor our new entertainment district as we continue to position Myrtle Beach as one of the nation's premier golf and vacation destinations."

The new Topgolf venue will be located at the southeast corner of 29th Avenue and Robert Grissom Parkway, across the street from Broadway at the Beach. Topgolf estimates that Topgolf Myrtle Beach will serve approximately 300,000 visitors in its first year of operation. Approximately half of all Topgolf guests describe themselves as "non-golfers."

"Recognized as one of the top vacation and golf destinations, Myrtle Beach is the perfect market for a Topgolf venue," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway.

Topgolf Myrtle Beach will create 350 full- and part-time jobs. The planned three-level venue features 1,975 square feet of private event space for corporate and social gatherings plus 72 climate-controlled hitting bays that can host up to six players at one time.

Residents can track Topgolf's progress in Myrtle beach at facebook.com/topgolfmyrtlebeach and @Topgolf on Twitter and Instagram.

