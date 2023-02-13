Topgolf Breaks Ground on New Venue in Lafayette

Construction efforts begin today on the state's second Topgolf location

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's officially official: Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf broke ground today on its future two-story venue that will serve communities in and around the Acadiana region in southern Louisiana. The signature technology-enabled entertainment experience, which is designed to make the game of golf more accessible and fun, is expected to open in late 2023.

The future Topgolf Lafayette venue will look like this, with two levels and 60 climate-controlled hitting bays. Credit: Michael Baxter, Baxter Imaging LLC

"We can't wait to welcome the Lafayette community to one of our newest venues once it's complete," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. "While Topgolf continues to grow and bring more play to more cities across the globe, the relationship with the local community is what we're most excited about."

Located in the Ambassador Town Center roughly seven miles south of downtown Lafayette, the future Topgolf venue will be home to 60 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays, each one equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer ball-tracking technology that traces each ball's flight path, distance, speed and more. That makes games like Angry Birds – a favorite among kids and adults – all the more interactive as Players aim at targets on the outfield in an effort to virtually knock down structures shown in the game.

"As part of our strategic planning efforts to enhance the quality of life in Lafayette Parish, we are prioritizing family recreation and entertainment as one of our target industries," said Mandi Mitchell, president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. "We are so excited to bring the Topgolf brand to our community as it will provide high-quality entertainment for Lafayette and all of Acadiana and broaden the popularity of golf in the region even further."

On top of what Topgolf calls the "golf" side of the venue, Players will also have access to the company's "not golf" offerings – think full-service restaurant, top-shelf drinks, private event rooms, music and family-friendly programs throughout the year.

"Topgolf is a huge win for Lafayette, for LEDA and for our economy," said Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory. "It's a premier venue that not only offers new entertainment for our community, but it will also attract visitors from nearby cities and towns."

Topgolf Lafayette will also bring with it nearly 200 full- and part-time jobs that offer the chance for Playmakers (aka Associates) to grow their career and be part of an inclusive environment designed to welcome everyone as they are.

Until the new venue is complete, Players in Louisiana can get their Topgolf fix at the company's existing location in Baton Rouge .

Follow @Topgolf on social media for updates on Topgolf's progress in Lafayette.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 80+ venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile games and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.com .

Topgolf Media Contact:

Amanda Gleason

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Topgolf