Topgolf Breaks Ground on Second Venue in Minnesota

The venue will be located at 560 Bielenberg Drive in Woodbury, MN

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf announced today it recently broke ground on a three-level venue in Woodbury, Minnesota, set to open in late 2025. This is the second venue in Minnesota in addition to an existing venue in Minneapolis – Brooklyn Center.

The Basics

If you've never been to a Topgolf venue before, think of it as a modern golf experience where anyone – including people who have never picked up a golf club and those who want to perfect their swing – can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment.

Topgolf Woodbury will be located near the SEQ intersection of I-494 and I-94 along Bielenberg Drive in Woodbury, Minnesota , just 10 miles east of downtown Saint Paul .

Once open, Topgolf Woodbury will employ roughly 350-400 Playmakers.

It's Golf

Topgolf Woodbury will have 102 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning three levels. Each bay will have lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players.

The venue will be equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other cool metrics.

It's Not Golf

Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. What we mean: A full-service bar and restaurant manned by executive chefs, more than 140 HDTVs, fire pits, music and year-round family-friendly programming are just as much a part of the Topgolf experience.

A private event space and rooftop terrace are prime spots for team outings, family gatherings, meetings or really anything Players are looking to celebrate.

What They Said

Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway : "We're thrilled to break ground in Woodbury and expand Topgolf's presence in Minnesota . The venue will offer a new way for locals to connect, compete and play with friends and family while experiencing Topgolf's unique style of modern golf."





: "We're thrilled to break ground in and expand Topgolf's presence in . The venue will offer a new way for locals to connect, compete and play with friends and family while experiencing Topgolf's unique style of modern golf." Woodbury Mayor Anne Burt : "Our residents and businesses are so excited about Topgolf coming to Woodbury . We've been actively pursuing more recreational uses and play activities for our community, and Topgolf is a regional draw that will attract visitors from all over the region. Their presence will also benefit the surrounding businesses and add more jobs."

