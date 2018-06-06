Topgolf Bringing a New Kind of Social Experience to Silicon Valley

Guests of the new 72,000-square-foot Topgolf venue will enjoy point-scoring golf games using microchipped balls that instantly score themselves, showing players the accuracy and distance of their shots on a TV screen in their hitting bay. Topgolf will also feature a chef-driven menu, top-shelf drinks, big screen TVs, flexible private event spaces and music in climate-controlled hitting bays for all-seasons comfort. Year-round programming includes events for kids and families, social leagues, live music, golf tournaments and instruction.

"Topgolf is the perfect complement to our new development, Shops@Terra, here in the dynamic cities of Alviso and San Jose," said Gary Gauba, chairman at Terra Ventures. "Topgolf will serve as a destination in this community, including the nearby new Levi's stadium, which hosts the NFL San Francisco 49ers. Most importantly, Topgolf will serve as the signature venue for family friendly and corporate entertainment."

As one of the world's fastest-growing companies and most buzzed-about entertainment brands, Topgolf is credited with helping introduce new players to the sport and growing the game of golf. In fact, 53 percent of all Topgolf guests are non-golfers. Its environment is lively, fun and non-intimidating, and all the equipment that guests need to play is provided free of charge. There are a variety of games available for all ages and skill levels to enjoy.

"Expansion in California is a top priority for Topgolf," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. "We are proud to become a part of the Bay Area and major Silicon Valley hub. We look forward to serving the San Jose community and creating great memories for residents and visitors for years to come."

The three-level venue will be located at 4701 N. First Street and will showcase 3,000 square feet of private event space to accommodate celebrations of all kinds – birthday parties, corporate events, bachelor/bachelorette parties, baby gender reveals and more. With 120 hitting bays that can host up to six players at a time, guests can create memories one golf ball at a time. The company estimates that Topgolf San Jose will serve approximately 450,00 visitors in its first year of operation. This venue also will create 500 full-and part-time jobs.

"I can already hear the cheers of residents from across Silicon Valley, celebrating the arrival of Topgolf and its high-tech sports entertainment experience," said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. "I thank Erik Anderson and Gary Gauba for locating this premier, internationally recognized entertainment and event venue in San Jose, as well as for their generous investments in the Alviso community and our local schools."

Topgolf plans to break ground on the venue later this year. For those who can't wait for it to open, Topgolf can be played 24/7 on any mobile device through WGT Golf, the world's most popular digital golf gaming platform. Fans can also visit Topgolf's existing venue in Roseville, Calif. near Sacramento.

Visit facebook.com/topgolfsanjose and follow @Topgolf on Twitter and Instagram for updates on Topgolf's progress in San Jose.

About Topgolf

Topgolf pioneered a technology to make golf more fun and engaging. It has since emerged as a global sports and entertainment community focused on connecting people in meaningful ways. Today, Topgolf continues to blend technology and entertainment, golfers and non-golfers, children and adults – to create an experience that makes socializing a sport for everyone. No matter the occasion or who you share it with, we believe every great time starts with play, is fueled by food and beverage, moved by music and made possible through community. Every Topgolf venue features dozens of high-tech, climate-controlled hitting bays for year-round comfort, a chef-inspired menu for year-round deliciousness and hundreds of Associates eager to help create the moments that matter. Topgolf is truly everyone's game, with 41 venues entertaining more than 13 million Guests annually, original content shows, next-gen simulator lounges through Topgolf Swing Suite, the global Topgolf Tour competition, pop-up social experiences like Topgolf Crush, Toptracer technology as seen on TV, and the world's largest digital golf audience. For more information about Topgolf, including corporate sponsorships, hospitality opportunities or to learn about and view exclusive digital content, please visit topgolf.com.

Media Contact:

Morgan Schaaf

Communications Manager, Topgolf

Ph: (214) 501-5028

E-mail: press@topgolf.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/topgolf-bringing-a-new-kind-of-social-experience-to-silicon-valley-300660720.html

SOURCE Topgolf

Related Links

http://www.topgolf.com

