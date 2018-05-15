Topgolf Building in Prince George's County

"We have a very rich history here in the greater D.C. area," said Topgolf COO Craig Kessler. "Topgolf's first location in the U.S. was built in Alexandria, Va., which has paved the way for our expansion nationwide. We are excited to continue that growth in this key market. We look forward to becoming an active community partner in National Harbor and a social destination for people to get together."

Through the premium experience of play, food and music, Topgolf is inspiring people of all ages and skill levels – even non-golfers – to come together for playful competition. Guests can enjoy point-scoring golf games using microchipped balls that instantly score themselves, showing players the accuracy and distance of their shots on a TV screen in their hitting bay. The venues also feature an outstanding chef-driven menu, top-shelf drinks, big screen TVs and music in climate-controlled hitting bays for all-seasons comfort. Year-round programming includes events for kids and families, social leagues, golf tournaments, golf instruction and more.

"Topgolf brings yet another best-in-class attraction to National Harbor and adds to the impressive lineup of shopping, dining, and entertainment options that have made National Harbor a must-visit destination during the past 10 years," said Kent Digby, executive vice president, asset management and operations for National Harbor. "Not only will Topgolf attract guests from throughout the region, but it will also have tremendous appeal to tourists and convention attendees as well."

Topgolf operates 41 venues around the world, attracting 13 million visitors annually. With two venues currently in the D.C. area, Alexandria and Loudoun County, Va., the company is also planning to open a location in Germantown, Md. next year. Topgolf estimates its economic output in National Harbor will exceed $264.5 million over a 10-year period. The company will also create 500 full- and part-time jobs. The venue will be situated on more than 15 acres near Felker Avenue.

Residents can track Topgolf's progress in National Harbor at facebook.com/topgolfdc-nationalharbor and @Topgolf on Twitter and Instagram.

Topgolf pioneered a technology to make golf more fun and engaging. It has since emerged as a global sports and entertainment community focused on connecting people in meaningful ways. Today, Topgolf continues to blend technology and entertainment, golfers and non-golfers, children and adults – to create an experience that makes socializing a sport for everyone. No matter the occasion or who you share it with, we believe every great time starts with play, is fueled by food and beverage, moved by music and made possible through community. Every Topgolf venue features dozens of high-tech, climate-controlled hitting bays for year-round comfort, a chef-inspired menu for year-round deliciousness and hundreds of Associates eager to help create the moments that matter. Topgolf is truly everyone's game, with 41 venues entertaining more than 13 million Guests annually, original content shows, next-gen simulator lounges through Topgolf Swing Suite, the global Topgolf Tour competition, pop-up social experiences like Topgolf Crush, Toptracer technology as seen on TV, and the world's largest digital golf audience. For more information about Topgolf, including corporate sponsorships, hospitality opportunities or to learn about and view exclusive digital content, please visit topgolf.com.

