Topgolf Callaway Brands Launches Beginner-Friendly Golf Equipment Site, Topgolf Shop

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) announced today the launch of golf equipment website, Topgolf Shop, geared toward providing beginners and off-course Players with a simple way to purchase entry-level golf equipment. The site marries Topgolf Callaway Brands' expertise in golf equipment with Topgolf's commitment to making the game more accessible and fun for beginner golfers.

"Making golf less hard and more fun for Players has always been the goal at Topgolf, and Callaway's expertise in the golf equipment space helps bring this to life for Players transitioning from the bay to the course for the first time," said Topgolf CEO Artie Starrs. "Launching Topgolf Shop is a no-brainer for our Players, and we are proud to exclusively bring them Callaway golf clubs and equipment through the Topgolf Shop."

With 3.4 million "first-time-on-course" golfers in 2023, only 25% of beginner golfers stayed in the game long-term according to the National Golf Foundation. Topgolf's internal research team conducted a comprehensive analysis of the needs and preferences of its Players, concluding that a large driver behind this is the difficulty in finding information and resources to purchase the right equipment. To address these challenges, Topgolf Shop is dedicated to providing accessible information and a curated selection of equipment to support new golfers in their journey.

"We are thrilled to support new golfers by providing high-quality equipment as they start their journey in golf," said President of Callaway Golf Glenn Hickey, "With Topgolf Shop, beginners can easily find the essential gear they need to confidently hit the course and enjoy the game."

Topgolf Shop Details

Topgolf Shop is designed to be user-friendly in look, feel and ease of use, guiding Players seamlessly on their journey to becoming on-course golfers. The website includes multiple features to achieve this, including:

A simple survey that guides Players through the gear recommendation process. Questions pertaining to left or right-handedness, height, swing speed and usage intentions help calculate the best equipment option in less than a few minutes. Players are then served beginner Callaway club set suggestions that best serve their needs and goals.

Access to valuable information and convenient resources for enhancing golf skills, including the ability to book lessons or reserve a bay at Topgolf venues to practice with new equipment.

Straightforward navigation of the site allows Players to peruse individual products for purchase. These products, which appeal to all skill levels, include the four main items needed to tee off: Callaway Complete Golf Club Sets for Men, Women and Juniors Golf balls in a variety of colors and designs Golf gloves Golf tees



Additional product offerings will be rolled out through the end of the year, including special edition Chrome Tour golf balls, Ogio accessories, Topgolf-branded accessories and exclusive golf equipment only available on Topgolf Shop.

Check out topgolf.shop today - happy shopping, Players!

