Topgolf Continues Growth and Expansion in Florida with New Venues Planned for Lake Mary and St. Petersburg
New venues continue Topgolf's commitment to connecting communities of fans in meaningful ways
Jul 24, 2019, 10:00 ET
DALLAS, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and entertainment community, will continue expansion in Florida with the announcement of two new venues in Lake Mary and St. Petersburg. Lake Mary broke ground recently and St. Petersburg's groundbreaking will commence in coming weeks, with projected openings for both venues slated for next year.
"Florida has always been important to Topgolf, as we have been connecting communities and creating moments that matter at five venues throughout the state for a number of years," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. "As we continue our bold and purposeful approach to growth, we are thrilled to extend our special blend of technology and entertainment to Lake Mary and St. Petersburg."
What began as a technology that enhanced the game of golf now encompasses a range of unmatched experiences, including innovative ways to experience the game – in-person, virtually or digitally. At our Topgolf venues, we invite guests, including golfers and non-golfers alike, to experience point-scoring games using microchipped balls that instantly show performance data (including accuracy and distance) on a TV screen in the bay, while also enjoying a chef-driven menu, top-shelf drinks, big screen TVs, flexible private event spaces and music. Year-round programming includes events for kids and families, social leagues, golf tournaments, lessons and other fun activities and events.
The Lake Mary and St. Petersburg Topgolf venues will each hire more than 400 full- and part-time Associates throughout the next year and expect to serve approximately 450,000 Guests annually.
More details about the specific venues will be announced in coming months. For more information, please visit topgolf.com or connect with us using @Topgolf on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
ABOUT TOPGOLF ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
Topgolf Entertainment Group is a global sports and entertainment community that connects nearly 100 million fans in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What began as a technology that enhanced the game of golf now encompasses a range of unmatched experiences where communities can discover common ground at brand expressions including Topgolf venues, Topgolf Lounge, Toptracer, Toptracer Range, Topgolf Swing Suite, Topgolf Studios, Topgolf Live and World Golf Tour (WGT) by Topgolf and Driving for Good.
ABOUT TOPGOLF VENUES
Topgolf venues, the first brand expression of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect communities of fans in meaningful ways through technology, entertainment, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These multi-level venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually at more than 50 locations across the U.S. and internationally.
Media Contact:
Kara Barry
Head of Communications
Ph: 214-501-5028
E-mail: press@topgolf.com
SOURCE Topgolf
