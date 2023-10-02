Topgolf's 91st global venue is located at 120 Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston, Rhode Island

DALLAS, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf announced today it will open its first Rhode Island venue on Friday, Oct. 6.

The Basics

Topgolf Enters New England with Opening of Rhode Island Venue

What is Topgolf? A sports entertainment experience that features high-tech golf, food, drinks, music and a good time. Think of it as a place where anyone can participate in the game of golf in a relaxed, no-pressure environment. You'll take aim at giant targets on the field while playing virtual courses or Topgolf's signature games like Angry Birds – and so you know, Topgolf celebrates the bad shots just as much as the beautiful swings.

Roughly five miles from downtown Providence , Topgolf Rhode Island is located at 120 Sockanosset Cross Road in the city of Cranston .

It's Golf

Topgolf Rhode Island will feature 102 outdoor climate-controlled (ahem, heated!) hitting bays spanning three levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players.

The venue is equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other cool metrics to impress your friends.

Bonus: On Tuesdays, game play is half-off!

Players can even partake in lessons through Topgolf's Coach program, led by the venue's Director of Instruction.

It's Not Golf

Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. That's why a full-service restaurant manned by executive chefs, 28-foot video wall, rooftop terrace, more than 200 HDTVs, music and year-round family-friendly programming is just as much a part of the Topgolf experience.

Private event rooms provide the ideal location for team outings, family gatherings, meetings or really anything Players are looking to celebrate.

What They Said

Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray: "The opening of our Rhode Island venue is a huge milestone for us as it marks our entry into New England. We can't wait to welcome the community and introduce the locals to our style of play, which welcomes golfers and non-golfers alike!"

venue is a huge milestone for us as it marks our entry into New England. We can't wait to welcome the community and introduce the locals to our style of play, which welcomes golfers and non-golfers alike!" Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee : "This venue will bring a new era of entertainment and leisure activities to Rhode Island , promising not only a fun opportunity for families and friends, but also jobs and economic growth for the community. I would like to thank the Carpionato Group, Mayor Hopkins and the city of Cranston for their work to bring Topgolf to our state. As an avid golfer myself, I can't wait to try it out."

Governor : "This venue will bring a new era of entertainment and leisure activities to , promising not only a fun opportunity for families and friends, but also jobs and economic growth for the community. I would like to thank the Carpionato Group, Mayor Hopkins and the city of for their work to bring Topgolf to our state. As an avid golfer myself, I can't wait to try it out." Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins : "We could not be more excited for Topgolf Rhode Island to open its doors in Cranston . This will be the greatest sports and family entertainment venue to hit the state since the closing of Rocky Point."

Mayor : "We could not be more excited for Topgolf Rhode Island to open its doors in . This will be the greatest sports and family entertainment venue to hit the state since the closing of Rocky Point." K. MacArthur Coates, President and CEO of Carpionato Group: "Topgolf's entry to Rhode Island is about more than just sport and leisure, it is about helping to build our economy. Topgolf is a destination attraction that will bring convention business to Rhode Island , and it will also serve as a place where businesspeople collaborate, innovate and deal-make over shared experiences. In deciding how to repurpose this property on Sockanosset Cross Road, we deliberately looked for a partner that would differentiate Rhode Island , would help to grow business in our state and create ancillary spending and new jobs at both Chapel View and Garden City . We are confident we have the right partner to accomplish our goals. State and city officials worked to make this happen – hats off to them for helping us to secure the first Topgolf in New England."

For more info on Topgolf Rhode Island, visit the venue's location page. Those interested in joining the team can apply on Topgolf's career website.

