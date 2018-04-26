Topgolf Expands Live Music Entertainment with New Competition Series 'Who Will Rock You'

Who Will Rock You spotlights eight unsigned rock and country music bands in a weekly, elimination-style show. The show features celebrity judges, including nationally syndicated radio host Bobby Bones and country music artist Maggie Rose, and is hosted by E! News correspondent Sibley Scoles. The winning band, announced in the series finale on June 28, will be selected by the celebrity judges and an audience of Topgolf guests.

"Music is at the heart of our brand, and Who Will Rock You is the next expression of an authentic Topgolf experience," said Topgolf Media President YuChiang Cheng. "Not only can our fans come to Topgolf to hear great music, but now they can discover new artists through Who Will Rock You. Our guests help pick the winning act and then can hear them play at The Cowan, The Toyota Yard or another Topgolf venue."

Topgolf stepped into the music industry with two popular concert venues – The Toyota Yard at Topgolf Las Vegas and The Cowan at Topgolf Nashville. Both venues host dozens of national and local artists each year and accommodate up to 900 and 600 guests, respectively. Filmed at both The Cowan and The Toyota Yard, Who Will Rock You highlights the brand's unique concert venues.

"Topgolf and live music are a natural fit. When you combine our massive fan base with our nearly 40 U.S. venues, Topgolf is uniquely positioned to serve the artist community while providing our guests with an exciting, new entertainment experience both in-venue and online," Cheng said.

Bands competing on Who Will Rock You include:

Chris "OZ" Ferrara ( Sharon, Mass. )

) Crimson Riot ( Las Vegas, Nev. )

) George Shingleton ( Grafton, W.Va. )

( ) The Love Elektrik ( Sweden and Pittsburgh, Pa. )

and ) Lovesick Radio ( Columbus Ohio , and Las Vegas, Nev. )

, and ) Mignon ( Houston, Texas )

) The Revival ( Little Rock, Ark. )

) Rockie Brown ( Las Vegas, Nev. )

Topgolf produced Who Will Rock You in partnership with Matador Content (Paramount Network's Lip Sync Battle, ABC's Boy Band) and show runner Jeff Boggs from USA's Nashville Star. The deal for Who Will Rock You was brokered by Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

The season one premiere airs Thursday, May 10, with episodes airing every Thursday through June 28. To watch Topgolf's original content, visit topgolf.com/us/tv.

About Topgolf

Topgolf pioneered a technology to make golf more fun and engaging. It has since emerged as a global sports and entertainment community focused on connecting people in meaningful ways. Today, Topgolf continues to blend technology and entertainment, golfers and non-golfers, children and adults – to create an experience that makes socializing a sport for everyone. No matter the occasion or who you share it with, we believe every great time starts with play, is fueled by food and beverage, moved by music and made possible through community. Every Topgolf venue features dozens of high-tech, climate-controlled hitting bays for year-round comfort, a chef-inspired menu for year-round deliciousness and hundreds of Associates eager to help create the moments that matter. Topgolf is truly everyone's game, with 41 venues entertaining more than 13 million Guests annually, original content shows, next-gen simulator lounges through Topgolf Swing Suite, the global Topgolf Tour competition, pop-up social experiences like Topgolf Crush, Toptracer technology as seen on TV, and the world's largest digital golf audience. For more information about Topgolf, including corporate sponsorships, hospitality opportunities or to learn about and view exclusive digital content, please visit topgolf.com.

