Topgolf Opens Its Doors in Montebello, California, on May 3

The three-level venue sits adjacent to the fully redesigned Montebello Golf Course

DALLAS, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf announced today it will open in Montebello, California, on May 3, marking the company's 100th global outdoor Topgolf venue.

The company’s 100th global outdoor Topgolf venue opens May 3 in Montebello, California. Topgolf’s new game, Block Party, makes it easier than ever for Players to score points.

Located about 10 minutes east of downtown LA, the three-story Topgolf venue anchors the redesigned Montebello Golf Course that the City of Montebello recently transformed into two courses: The first course is a traditional nine-hole course, and the second course is a new, par 3 nine-hole course with night lighting. The City of Montebello serves as the land owner, with Troon as the operator of both courses. The city's redevelopment also includes a new clubhouse as well as water features across the entire golf course development.

Topgolf Basics

Never been to a Topgolf venue? Think of it as a modern golf experience where anyone – including people who have never picked up a golf club and those who want to perfect their swing – can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment.

This is the third Topgolf venue in the LA region, including locations in El Segundo and Ontario . Topgolf El Segundo also sits next to a green-grass golf course that's operated by Topgolf.

and . Topgolf El Segundo also sits next to a green-grass golf course that's operated by Topgolf. The venue is located at 100 Topgolf Drive (get it?), just off the 60 Freeway at Garfield Avenue.

The venue will employ roughly 450 Playmakers (aka employees) – think bay hosts, bartenders, ball picker upper people, etc.

It's Golf

The Montebello venue features 102 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning three levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players.

venue features 102 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning three levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players. The venue is equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other cool metrics.

Players aim at giant targets on the field while playing virtual courses or Topgolf's new game, Block Party! A game designed for everyone , Block Party helps level the playing field since the whole outfield is scorable. (That means first-timers have an excellent shot at beating more seasoned Players!)

, Block Party helps level the playing field since the whole outfield is scorable. (That means first-timers have an excellent shot at beating more seasoned Players!) Just so you know, Topgolf celebrates the bad shots just as much as the beautiful swings.

Players can even partake in lessons through Topgolf's Coach program, led by the venue's Director of Instruction.

It's Not Golf

Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. What we mean: A full-service restaurant helmed by executive chefs, a 28-foot video wall, more than 200 HDTVs, an outdoor patio, music and year-round family-friendly programming are just as much a part of the Topgolf experience.

Private event rooms and a rooftop terrace with fire pits also offer prime spots for team outings, family gatherings, meetings or really anything Players are looking to celebrate.

What They Said

Topgolf Senior Vice President of Global Operations Mike Mann : "Hello, Montebello ! We're so thrilled to open this venue and thank the city for their partnership. Having a green-grass course next to our off-course experience is a prime example of how the game of golf continues to grow and evolve, and bringing our own unique and accessible style of play to the sport is what we're all about."





: "Hello, ! We're so thrilled to open this venue and thank the city for their partnership. Having a green-grass course next to our off-course experience is a prime example of how the game of golf continues to grow and evolve, and bringing our own unique and accessible style of play to the sport is what we're all about." Montebello Mayor Scarlet Peralta : "The City of Montebello is opening gateways to the community, recreation and shared experiences with this facility's opening. Topgolf not only enhances Montebello's entertainment options but also underscores our dedication to fostering economic growth and providing top-notch recreational experiences for residents and visitors alike."





"The is opening gateways to the community, recreation and shared experiences with this facility's opening. Topgolf not only enhances entertainment options but also underscores our dedication to fostering economic growth and providing top-notch recreational experiences for residents and visitors alike." Montebello City Manager Raul Alvarez : "It is with great pleasure that we welcome Topgolf to our vibrant community. This wonderful venue will undoubtedly become a cornerstone in our city's recreational landscape and a focal point for entertainment in our region."

For more info on Topgolf's Montebello venue, visit the venue's location page. Those interested in joining the team can apply on Topgolf's career website.

About Topgolf

A Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) brand, Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100 outdoor Topgolf venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile games and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.com.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO and Jack Wolfskin. "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. Learn more at topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

Topgolf Media Contact:

Amanda Gleason

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Topgolf