Topgolf is Bringing Everyone's Game to Arkansas

Through the premium experience of play, food and beverage and music, Topgolf inspires people of all ages and skill levels – even non-golfers – to come together for playful competition. Guests can enjoy point-scoring golf games using microchipped balls that instantly score themselves, showing players the accuracy and distance of their shots on a TV screen in their hitting bay. Topgolf venues feature a chef-driven menu, top-shelf drinks, big screen TVs, flexible private event spaces and music in climate-controlled hitting bays for all-seasons comfort. Year-round programming includes events for kids and families, social leagues, groups, golf tournaments and instruction.

"We say that Topgolf is Everyone's Game because it doesn't matter your age or golfing abilities – everyone can have fun at Topgolf," said Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. "We want to provide an additional entertainment destination and gathering place for the community to have a great time."

Topgolf would sit on 11 acres of land adjacent to the Walmart AMP on South JB Hunt Drive, near the Interstate 49 interchange at Pauline Whitaker Parkway. The company plans to lease the land from Hunt Ventures. Topgolf would create 300 full-and-part time jobs at this location. Callaway anticipates this venue would serve approximately 250,000 guests annually. Nearly half of all Topgolf guests describe themselves as "non-golfers."

"Northwest Arkansas has been on our roadmap for a few years. The region is attractive to Topgolf for several reasons, including the strength of the local economy, continued population growth and strong corporate presence," said Callaway. "Together with Hunt Ventures, we are excited and working to finalize our business plans."

"Hunt Ventures is excited about the opportunity to welcome Topgolf to Pinnacle Hills in Rogers," said Tom Allen, executive vice president of Sage Partners representing Hunt Ventures. "Topgolf's presence in Northwest Arkansas will be a great asset to this region not only for our residents, but for our businesses and our visitors. We believe this first-class entertainment venue will complement the Walmart AMP and the other amenities in Pinnacle Hills."

