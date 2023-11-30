Topgolf Lafayette Opens Friday, Dec. 15

Louisiana's second Topgolf venue will be located in the Ambassador Town Center approximately 15 minutes from downtown Lafayette

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf announced today it will open its Lafayette venue on Friday, Dec. 15.

The Basics

Topgolf Lafayette will have 60 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels.

Never been to a Topgolf venue? Think of it as a modern golf experience where anyone – including people who have never picked up a golf club and those who want to perfect their swing – can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment. You'll take aim at giant targets on the field while playing virtual courses or Topgolf's signature games like Angry Birds. And just so you know, Topgolf celebrates the bad shots just as much as the beautiful swings.

Topgolf Lafayette will be in the Ambassador Town Center approximately 15 minutes from downtown Lafayette at 301 Meadow Farm Road.

at 301 Meadow Farm Road. This will be Louisiana's second Topgolf venue in addition to Baton Rouge . Topgolf also has plans to open a venue in New Orleans by early 2025.

second Topgolf venue in addition to . Topgolf also has plans to open a venue in by early 2025. Globally, this will be Topgolf's 97 th outdoor venue when it opens on Dec. 15 and 87 th in the U.S.

outdoor venue when it opens on and 87 in the U.S. The venue will employ roughly 200 Playmakers (aka Associates) – think bay hosts, bartenders, ball picker upper people, etc.

It's Golf

Topgolf Lafayette will have 60 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players.

The venue is equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other cool metrics to impress your friends.

Bonus: On Tuesdays, game play is half-off!

Players can even partake in lessons through Topgolf's Coach program, led by the venue's Director of Instruction.

It's Not Golf

Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. What we mean: A full-service restaurant manned by executive chefs, rooftop terrace with fire pits, more than 200 HDTVs, music and year-round family-friendly programming are just as much a part of the Topgolf experience.

Private event rooms and an outdoor area with backyard games also offer the prime spot for team outings, family gatherings, meetings or really anything Players are looking to celebrate.

What They Said

Topgolf Chief Operating and People Officer Gen Gray : "We can't wait to bring more play to Louisiana ! Consider this an open invitation to the Lafayette community to come out, have fun and just let loose – no golf experience needed to have a great time!"





: "We can't wait to bring more play to ! Consider this an open invitation to the community to come out, have fun and just let loose – no golf experience needed to have a great time!" Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory : "Topgolf's upcoming opening is an investment in our community that will enhance quality of life while also creating new jobs and fostering economic growth for Lafayette . It's a fantastic addition to our city's entertainment options and a great asset that will draw in visitors from surrounding cities."





: "Topgolf's upcoming opening is an investment in our community that will enhance quality of life while also creating new jobs and fostering economic growth for . It's a fantastic addition to our city's entertainment options and a great asset that will draw in visitors from surrounding cities." President and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) Mandi Mitchell: "We are thrilled to have Topgolf join our community to further enhance the quality of life in Lafayette Parish and Acadiana. Family recreation and entertainment play a large role in retaining and attracting families and young professionals in the region, and LEDA is committed to expanding the available options for enjoyment and employment in Lafayette Parish . Golf is nearly a year-round activity in Lafayette and the opening of Topgolf will only serve to increase the love of the game in our community."

For more info on Topgolf Lafayette, visit the venue's location page. Those interested in joining the team can apply on Topgolf's career website.

About Topgolf

A Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) brand, Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 90+ venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile games and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.com.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO, Jack Wolfskin and World Golf Tour ("WGT"). "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. Learn more at topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

Topgolf Media Contact:

Amanda Gleason

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Topgolf