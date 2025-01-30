Topgolf Launches Exclusive Experience Inspired by Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Brave New World" at all Topgolf U.S. Venues on Feb. 1

Experience Details

High-flying excitement is taking over Topgolf's fun-for-all experience, Block Party, creating an action-packed thrill inspired by Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Brave New World." Players will be transported to the nation's capital (on screen, at least!) where they'll team up with Captain America to send their score soaring to new heights. Be sure to handle this mission with Topgolf's latest new club, The Sure Thing; it's Topgolf's secret weapon for hitting the perfect shot almost every time.

National Sweepstakes

To celebrate the launch, Topgolf is giving away thousands of daily prizes, plus one epic grand prize, to lucky Players at Topgolf U.S. venues (except in New York and Webster, TX, unfortunately!) every day from Feb. 14-21.

Here's the gist: Random ball dispensers at Topgolf venues will be stocked with special red golf balls from Feb. 14-21. If a Player receives a red golf ball during gameplay, they'll receive a scratch-off ticket (hint: every ticket wins a prize) revealing one of five prizes: a $25 Topgolf gameplay coupon and film-themed merch (backpack, tumbler, baseball hat, or special-edition beverage).

And here's the kicker: Players who receive a scratch-off ticket may then enter for a chance to win an epic grand prize valued at $15,000 that includes a Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Brave New World"-themed trip for two to Washington D.C., $6,000 cash, a Topgolf National Harbor Experience and a Topgolf Platinum Elite Membership. Terms and conditions apply; Players must be 18 years or older to win. Visit topgolf.com/rbterms to learn more.

Limited-Time Menu Items

Topgolf created not one but three limited-time menu items for Players, available Feb. 10 through March 31. Brace yourself for a superhero-sized smash burger, The Brave New Burger, topped with American and pepperjack cheese, caramelized onions, bacon and habanero ranch and dunked in Topgolf's signature white queso and crushed tortilla chips. Wash it down with a pulse-pounding kick of Raging Red Punch, packed full of sweet flavors like red passion fruit, fresh lime and club soda, or the Captain's Orders, a red-white-and-blue dream come true bursting with blue raspberry, fresh lime and Starry®.

Player Offer: Play for Free!

Players will be jumping for joy – or soaring with excitement, in this case – to claim 30 minutes of free gameplay that they can use to try out the new experience at Topgolf. Visit www.topgolf.com/FREE to register for a gameplay code. Restrictions and exclusions apply. Please see here for more information.

What They Said

VP Global Partnerships & Games Rodney Ferrell: "This collaboration combines the excitement and heroism of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the fun, social and innovative gameplay that Topgolf is known for. Together, we've created an unforgettable experience where fans of all ages can channel their inner hero while enjoying their time at Topgolf, and we're so excited to see it come to life."

Walt Disney Studios VP, Partnership Management and Operations, Marvel, Holly Frank: "We're thrilled that this collaboration brings together the high-flying action of 'Captain America: Brave New World' with the fun, social energy of Topgolf, creating a unique opportunity for players to celebrate their Marvel fandom in an exciting and interactive way."

About Topgolf

A Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) brand, Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100+ venues around the globe, which are powered by industry-leading Toptracer technology, we're leading the charge of modern golf. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf is on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.com.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Odyssey, OGIO and Jack Wolfskin. "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. Learn more at topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

About Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Brave New World" stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, with Giancarlo Esposito, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Rob Edwards and Malcolm Spellman & Dalan Musso and Julius Onah & Peter Glanz with story by Rob Edwards and Malcolm Spellman & Dalan Musson.

"Captain America: Brave New World" opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

